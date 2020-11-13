51m ago

add bookmark

Crime stats: Liquor linked to lockdown lawlessness, home invasions up

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Police Bheki Cele.
Minister of Police Bheki Cele.
GCIS
  • Liquor is a contributing factor to violent crimes in SA including rape, assault, and attempted murder.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says alcohol contributed to 829 assault GBH cases, 747 rape cases, and 179 attempts of murder.
  • Between July and September 2020, 5 107 people were murdered in SA.

Liquor is a contributing factor to violent crimes in the country including rape, assault, and attempted murder, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.

He released the quarterly crime statistics for the period, July to 30 September 2020.

Cele said alcohol contributed to 829 assault GBH cases, 747 rape cases, and 179 cases of attempted murder.

"The figures show the consumption and abuse of alcohol is a causative factor in hundreds of murder cases recorded in the second quarter; over 1 000 incidences of murder, attempted murder, rape and assault took place at in or outside liquor outlets such as bars, taverns, shebeens and nightclubs.

"These figures make it impossible to deny the true effects of alcohol abuse," said Cele.

OPINION | SA's violent crime pandemic needs a scientific response

He said the crime statistics reflected a country that was enjoying fewer restrictions under the Disaster Management Act.

Between July and September 2020, 5 107 people were murdered in South Africa.

"This meant 339 less people were killed, compared to the same period last year. This is also the lowest figure for the past four second quarters from 2017/18 to date. From a sample of 4 290 murder dockets, analysis revealed that 1 992 of the murders occurred in public spaces such as beaches, parks, streets or open fields. Over 900 people were killed in their homes or the homes of those who ended their lives," said Cele.

Cele said there has been a decrease in the number of sexual offences reported.

READ | Expect crime stats to reveal an increase in violent crime since lifting of alcohol restrictions - expert

"This means a 16.8% dip in crimes such as rape and sexual assault was recorded. While there was an 18.8% decrease in the number of rape cases, the month of July, August and September 2020 were dangerous months for thousands of women in this country. There were 8 922 cases of rape were reported at this time.

"Over 1 000 persons were raped in public places such as parks, beaches, parking areas, or open fields. The same analysis also revealed that more people were raped in Kwa-Zulu Natal than any other province," Cele said.

In the three months of reporting, there have been 7 339 cases of stock theft countrywide, where 26 322 sheep and over 14 000 cattle were stolen.

ALSO READ | Crime stats: Alcohol involved in 8.4% of violent crime cases

Cele said there has been a decrease of stock theft cases countrywide, except for the Northern Cape.

"If we are to rid the country of stock theft, we have to tackle the whole value chain from the top right down to which butchery this stolen meat ends up in. This crime which I believe is a form of 'economic sabotage' needs to be tackled not just by the police but also have the buy-in of other departments that can assist in the tracking, tracing, marking, and movement of stock.

"We have set up a task team to look into stock theft in the Free State and are confident this will yield results," Cele said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Stock theft is economic sabotage - not a petty crime, Cele tells Free State farmers
Forensic division's poor performance due to criminal investigations, contract management - Cele
'Police cannot be chasing after 10-year-olds' - Cele tells Langa community
Read more on:
bheki celecrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 130 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
18% - 317 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
75% - 1326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.56
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
20.48
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.39
(+0.37)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(+0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.17)
Gold
1893.40
(+1.00)
Silver
24.70
(+1.94)
Platinum
896.00
(+2.16)
Brent Crude
43.26
(-0.62)
Palladium
2341.00
(+0.71)
All Share
56964.92
(-0.12)
Top 40
52338.55
(+0.01)
Financial 15
11460.94
(-2.04)
Industrial 25
79786.96
(+0.29)
Resource 10
51193.60
(+0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo