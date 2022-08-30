1h ago

add bookmark

Crime stats: More than 1.4m home break-ins and robberies in 2021-'22

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke.
Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke.
GCIS
  • Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says household crime increased by 14% in 2021-'22.
  • Maluleke released the results of the Victims of Crime report in Pretoria on Tuesday.
  • The second most common type of crime experienced by households is home robberies.

Household crime increased by 14% in 2021-'22, compared to the previous financial year.

Around 2.2 million households experienced housebreakings during the past five years.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke revealed this during the release of the Victims of Crime report in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

According to Statistics South Africa's Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS) report, a total of 983 000 households experienced housebreakings during this period.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Maluleke said the second most common type of crime experienced by households was home robberies, which affected 155 000 families.

The report estimated that 1.4 million incidences of housebreaking occurred in the country. Only about 59% of the households reported some or all incidences to the police. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest proportion (7.9%) of housebreakings.

The second highest number of housebreakings was recorded in North West (7.8%), followed by the Eastern Cape (6.1%) and the Northern Cape (6%).

Housebreakings peaked in December (146 000) and June (147 000).

In addition, a total of 99 000 households experienced assault in 2021-'22, Maluleke said.

He said assaults were likely experienced in women-headed households and households in non-metro areas.

Around 213 000 households experienced an assault during the past five years. Assault cases increased by 70% compared to the previous year.

The report revealed that 32 000 households experienced sexual offences during the past five years. Maluleke said it was an increase of 28% compared to the previous year.

He also added that around 163 000 households experienced car theft during the past five years. Car theft cases decreased by 23% compared to the previous year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
risenga malulekepretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 2490 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 2265 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
43% - 3846 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
4% - 330 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.91
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.68
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,725.42
-0.7%
Silver
18.50
-1.5%
Palladium
2,082.50
-3.2%
Platinum
850.00
-2.0%
Brent Crude
105.09
+3.9%
Top 40
61,549
-1.6%
All Share
68,161
-1.5%
Resource 10
61,101
-3.2%
Industrial 25
83,892
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,337
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo