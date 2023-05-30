Crime stats: More than 6 200 people murdered in just 90 days in SA

On Tuesday, Minister of Police Bheki Cele released the statistics for crimes recorded between January and March 2023.

Around 70 people were murdered every day in the first three months of the year.

More than 10 500 rape cases were opened during this time.

More than 6 200 people were killed between January and March this year, the police's latest crime statistics reveal.

The latest figures translate to almost 70 murders a day in South Africa.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele released the quarterly statistics on Tuesday, which collated crimes reported and detected by the South African Police Service (SAPS) between January and March 2023.

While the statistics appear to paint the picture that criminals continue to act with impunity, Cele pointed out that inroads were being made in fighting crime and referenced a decrease in certain contact crimes.

AS IT HAPPENED | Crime stats show violent crimes increase

"Interrogating the crime figures we are releasing today, it is unmistakable that the decision to upscale visible policing and disruptive operations from Thursdays to Mondays in all provinces is working," Cele said.

"More boots on the ground are pushing back on criminality, through provincial intelligence-led operations to take down individuals or criminal syndicates hellbent on terrorising communities."

Murder

According to the statistics, a total of 6 289 people were murdered in the first three months of the year, which translates to a 3.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022, where 6 083 people had their lives snuffed out, but a decrease compared to the previous three quarters.

"Though it is a decrease, these are not just figures but human lives that should be protected at all costs," Cele said.

"This is why these figures prompt us as the police to double-up policing efforts to decrease contact crimes."

The overwhelming majority of victims were adult men, with 969 women and 245 children murdered. The murders of women showed an increase of 71 compared to the same period in 2022, while there was a decrease of 19.6% of child murders.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most murders, 1 589, followed by Gauteng with 1 556, and the Western Cape recorded 872 murders.

However, you are more likely to be murdered in the Eastern Cape, which had the highest murder ratio of 16,7 per 100 000 of the population, compared to KZN, with 13.6, Western Cape, 11.9 and Gauteng, 9.5.

According to the SAPS, the main motives for the murders committed during the first three months of the year were:

872 people were murdered for arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and provocation.

588 people were murdered for vigilantism and mob justice.

345 people were murdered during robberies.

152 murders were gang-related.

76 murders were taxi-related.

24 murders were rape related.

Of the more than 6 200 murders, a firearm was used in 2 629 instances, knives accounted for 919 murders, while stones, bricks or rocks were used in 110 murders.

Meanwhile, 6 192 attempted murder cases were registered, which was an 8.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

Rape

A total of 10 512 rape cases were registered during the first three months of year, which translates to around 116 cases of rape a day.

This represents a 2.8% decrease in rape cases compared to the same period in 2022.

"Reported rape cases have shown decreases in the period of reporting, with six provinces reporting less rape cases," Cele said.

"The declines in rape cases are attributed to, among other things, the SAPS up-scaling its operations to trace GBV perpetrators, arresting serial sex offenders and rapists and ongoing 'men dialogues' with communities."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Sexual assault cases also decreased by 14.9%, while attempted sexual offences increased by 21.2%.

Gauteng recorded the most rape cases with 2 168, followed by KZN with 2 130 and the Eastern Cape with 1 604 rape cases registered in the three months.

Statistically, you are most likely to be a victim of rape in the Eastern Cape, which registered 24.1 cases per 100 000 people, compared to Free State with 23.5, Northern Cape with 19.4, and the North West with 18.5.

Most of the rape cases (4 768) took place at the home of the victim or the perpetrator, while 1 698 people were raped in public places.

Other crimes

According to the statistics, there were decreases in the number of carjackings (5.2%), robberies at non-residential premises (5.3%), and a 1.5% decrease in trio crimes, which include cash-in-transit heists, bank robberies and truck hijackings during the first three months of the year.

However, there were increases in robberies at residential premises (5.9%), assault GBH (0.2%), common robbery (8.9%), common assault (7.6%) and robbery with aggravating circumstances (5.1%).

What is being done

In addressing what is being done to fight crime, Cele spoke about Operation Shanela, which will see more police officers on the ground conducting roadblocks, stop and searches, execution of warrants and tracking and tracing of suspects.

In addition, Cele added that to address murder and other contact crimes, R65 million has been allocated to the top-30 crime heavy police stations to address murder and other contact crimes.

"Over and above this additional funding, we are responding directly to calls by communities to increase the capability and training of the tactical response teams (TRT)."

READ | Wise eye: Police recruiting retired detectives to boost crime intelligence, says Cele

"The TRT are being deployed at stations and districts in identified high crime areas. These highly trained and highly skilled officers will act as force multipliers at local level and assist in policing high-crime areas."

"The SAPS is also enhancing specialised tracking teams who will be trained further at provincial and district level, to effectively track and apprehend offenders."

The minister also remained resolute that police visibility remains the strongest weapon in their arsenal and said R1.8 billion has been allocated for the procurement of police vehicles to improve police visibility.

"The SAPS is also purchasing unmanned aerial vehicles or so-called drones to better police from the sky. More drone pilots are also being licensed and drone pilot interns are being recruited. Body-worn cameras as well as shot spotters in high-density crime areas are being prioritised."