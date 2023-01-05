Crime stats not a reflection of Cele’s performance, Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen

South Africa's crime statistics is not a reflection of Police Minister Bheki Cele's performance.

So says President Cyril Ramaphosa in a written parliamentary response to DA leader John Steenhuisen.

The latest crime statistics showed in July and September last year, there was a sharp increase in murder, attempted murder and assault against women.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is standing firmly behind Police Minister Bheki Cele amid continued calls for him to be sacked in light of the country's crime statistics.

"There is no direct correlation between levels of crime and the performance of the minister of police," said Ramaphosa in response to parliamentary questions by DA leader John Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen asked the president how bad the crime statistics have to be for it to be no longer acceptable to Ramaphosa's government and for him to replace Cele.

He also wanted to know at what point would the daily average number of murders and rapes become unacceptable to the government and prompt Ramaphosa to decide to replace Cele.

Society needs to work together to a consequence of the socio conditions that prevail in our country's economy.

Ramaphosa responded there was no acceptable level of murder and rapes, adding:

He noted all government departments and public entities have a role to play in protecting the vulnerable in society and helping to curb crime.

The DA's question followed the release of the crime statistics in November.

The figures showed that between July and September last year:

7 004 people were killed by other persons.

989 women were murdered.

1 277 women were victims of attempted murder.

More than 10 000 rape cases were reported.

13 000 women were victims of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The DA has been gunning for Cele while pushing the national government to hand over police powers to the Western Cape government, which it said the Constitution made provision for.

Cele previously told News24 the DA should pursue the legal route to get clarity on the devolution of police powers.

"Until that happens and [they] go to court, I just request them to stop making noise, stop shouting. I'm busy," he said at the time.

Action Society's Ian Cameron, who last year petitioned Parliament to remove Cele as police minister, said Ramaphosa had promised back in 2018 that each minister's performance would be evaluated.



"Cele has failed dismally, and the president is out of his depth," he added.

"Too many people are losing their lives... yet the president is more concerned about his pals in government,” Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen told News24.

He said Ramaphosa’s response to Steenhuisen's questions is a stark reminder why the police is failing South Africans.

“When you have certain individuals in positions where they are unable to provide strategic and political direction, the current state that is being experienced, will continue."