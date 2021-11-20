Crime stats: Temba police station in Gauteng overtakes KZN's notorious Inanda as SA's rape report capital

A total of 9 556 rape cases were opened between July and September this year.

74 cases were opened at Temba police station in Tshwane, the highest of any station.

Previously, Inanda police station had recorded the highest number of reported rape cases for three consecutive years.

Temba police station in Tshwane has overtaken the infamous Inanda police station in KwaZulu-Natal as the country's rape capital.

For three consecutive years, the station, located north of Durban, had recorded the highest number of reported rape cases in the country; however, in the second quarter crime statistics released on Friday, Temba police station was named the station with the highest number of rape cases.

Between July and September 2021, 74 rape cases were opened at Temba police station, which was 34 cases higher than the same period last year.

Inanda had 67 rape cases opened in the three months, which is seven cases more than the same period last year.

Of the top 30 stations with the highest number of reported rape cases, 12 showed a decline in the number of cases reported.

The country's rape statistics continued to paint a grim picture, with Police Minister Bheki Cele saying it is "deeply disturbing" and a "disgrace" that almost 10 000 people were raped in South Africa in just three months.

A total of 9 556 rape cases were opened between July and September, with the majority of the victims being women and children. This was a 7.1% increase when compared to the same period last year.

Of those rapes, 3 951 occurred in either the victim's or perpetrator's residence, or a residence known by either party.

"In our continued efforts as the SAPS to avoid secondary victimisation at police stations, the rolling out of GBV (gender-based violence) desks is on course. These GBV desks are manned by police officers specifically trained to provide victim-centred assistance to victims of GBV," Cele said.

