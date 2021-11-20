32m ago

add bookmark

Crime stats: Temba police station in Gauteng overtakes KZN's notorious Inanda as SA's rape report capital

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A total of 9 556 rape cases were opened between July and September this year.
  • 74 cases were opened at Temba police station in Tshwane, the highest of any station.
  • Previously, Inanda police station had recorded the highest number of reported rape cases for three consecutive years.

Temba police station in Tshwane has overtaken the infamous Inanda police station in KwaZulu-Natal as the country's rape capital.

For three consecutive years, the station, located north of Durban, had recorded the highest number of reported rape cases in the country; however, in the second quarter crime statistics released on Friday, Temba police station was named the station with the highest number of rape cases.

Between July and September 2021, 74 rape cases were opened at Temba police station, which was 34 cases higher than the same period last year.

Inanda had 67 rape cases opened in the three months, which is seven cases more than the same period last year.

Of the top 30 stations with the highest number of reported rape cases, 12 showed a decline in the number of cases reported.

READ | Crime Stats: 'Deeply disturbing' that almost 10 000 people were raped in SA in just three months - Bheki Cele

The country's rape statistics continued to paint a grim picture, with Police Minister Bheki Cele saying it is "deeply disturbing" and a "disgrace" that almost 10 000 people were raped in South Africa in just three months.

A total of 9 556 rape cases were opened between July and September, with the majority of the victims being women and children. This was a 7.1% increase when compared to the same period last year.

Of those rapes, 3 951 occurred in either the victim's or perpetrator's residence, or a residence known by either party.

"In our continued efforts as the SAPS to avoid secondary victimisation at police stations, the rolling out of GBV (gender-based violence) desks is on course. These GBV desks are manned by police officers specifically trained to provide victim-centred assistance to victims of GBV," Cele said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crime stats
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 3159 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 579 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1515 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2746 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.12
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.72
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,846.38
0.0%
Silver
24.63
0.0%
Palladium
2,065.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,034.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
63,871
-0.7%
All Share
70,376
-0.7%
Resource 10
64,797
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,561
-0.9%
Financial 15
13,953
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo