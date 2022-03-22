Criminal record for Cape Town pensioner who 'hit and kicked' dog

Johannes Schlechter was found guilty of contravening the Animal Protection Act.

The court declared him unfit to own an animal.

His three dogs were confiscated by the SPCA.

A Parow North pensioner was found guilty by the Bellville Magistrate's Court for contravening the Animal Protection Act.

He viciously assaulted his pug dog in full view of CCTV cameras in Durbanville.

The court convicted Johannes Schlechter, 75, declaring him unfit to own an animal for three years.

He was also denied custody of three dogs confiscated by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in September last year.

The pug, named Buddy, was beaten and kicked during the incident. It has since been in the custody of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

According to the SPCA, Schlechter, who pleaded guilty, was represented by a private attorney.

During his testimony, Schlechter told the court the dogs were like his children and were well taken care of.

PICS | SPCA removes 6 pit bulls from Cape Town after their ears were illegally cropped

"On that specific day, the dog ran through Agrimark, upsetting customers and made its way towards the main road and traffic. I understand it was wrong, and I am sorry," he said.

The State prosecutor asked Schlechter: "If the dog is like one of your children, why did you treat the dog in that manner?"

Schlechter replied that nobody helped him and, when he eventually got to the dog, he was stressed, angry and emotionally overwhelmed.

"We went to court because the accused repeatedly hit the dog in the face with his fist, pinned him to the ground, picked him up by his hind legs, dropped and kicked the dog," said the SPCA's spokesperson, Jaco Pieterse.

The court ruled in two parts:

A) Schlecter was fined R6 000 or 12 months' imprisonment, which was suspended for five years on condition the accused is not convicted of cruelty to animals during the suspension period; B) He was further declared unfit to own or be in charge of any animal for three years, and was further denied custody of the dogs initially confiscated by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

"He has also been given a criminal record, with a suspended sentence, providing he is not found guilty for contravening the Animal Protection Act within five years. Should he be found guilty of an offence within the five years, his sentence comes into effect.

"Buddy and two other dogs received care to nearly R80 000 for medical and boarding expenses. Buddy is now available for adoption at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA," said Pieterse.

"Our main aim was to fight for the dogs and ensure that they were not returned to Mr Schlechter. One cannot return animals to an animal abuser.

"I am pleased that the court, the magistrate and prosecutors deemed this case as serious, and went over and beyond to ensure justice was served."

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.