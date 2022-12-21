46m ago

'Criminal state': Jacques Pauw explains why the ANC has to be voted out in 2024

Marvin Charles
Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw. (Photo: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Netwerk24)
  • Jacques Pauw warned that SA could turn into a "criminal or mafia state" under the ANC government.
  • He spoke at length about the ANC after its recent conference, which saw Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as president. 
  • Since the release of Pauw's book, he has faced a backlash from the EFF.

Author Jacques Pauw warned that the country could turn into a "criminal state" if the current government was not voted out in the 2024 general elections. 

Pauw was in conversation with News24's assistant editor for investigations Pieter du Toit at the Cape Town Press Club on Wednesday. 

He recently released his new book, Our Poisoned Land: Living in the Shadows of Zuma's Keepers.

On Wednesday,  he spoke at length about the ANC after its 55th elective conference, which saw Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as the party's president. 

"In 2017, when I wrote the President's Keepers, I said we are on the edge of the abyss. We can very easily become a mafia state if something doesn't happen. And then Ramaphosa came along and he did very well in the first year, or the first 18 months of his presidency, [with] a new head of [SA Revenue Service], a new head of the [National Prosecuting Authority], a lot happened.

READ | Jacques Pauw: The ANC apple is rotten to the core, and Ramaphosa is at the centre of it

 "Unfortunately, we are there again at the edge of the abyss. And that's not me saying it. Look at what Treasury is saying about South Africa becoming a criminal or mafia state. We are at the edge," he said. 

Pauw said that, if the ANC ruled the country for another four years, "we are going to be a criminal state".

He said:

We have to get rid of the current government. And I won't say to people, 'go vote DA or EFF or Freedom Front'. But we have to get rid of what we have at the moment because they have simply failed the citizens at every level of this country. Nothing seems to be any better.
 

Pauw believes the country's hope lies in the 2024 elections. 

Since the release of his book, Pauw has faced a backlash from the EFF, who wanted the book pulled from the shelves after it exposed Julius Malema's relationship with confessed tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti. 

The book contained damning allegations that Malema was plied with cash and rent money by Mazzotti.

In the book, Pauw lifts the lid on skulduggery in the Hawks, mafia networks at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, and the depths of Malema's relationship with Mazzotti.

READ | Pieter du Toit: Enemy of the people - Ramaphosa’s unravelling shows how toxic and criminal the ANC is

Some of the claims include that Malema allegedly held secretive meetings with Mazzotti, one of which was reportedly also attended by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, and that traces of white powder, condoms and women's underwear were allegedly spotted after lavish parties at the upmarket Raphael Penthouse Suites in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Malema denied the allegations in the book, which was published by NB Publishers, a division of Media24 Boeke.

In his talk, Pauw said Malema played an important role as a politician in the country, but added: "I don't want to get personal, but he has also poisoned my land.

"With racism and his diabolical quest for power. He seems to be untouchable. His supporters are not too worried about the allegations around Malema.

"Malema lives from the handouts of others and he is a significant player," he said.

