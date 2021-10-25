'Criminality won't be tolerated': Law enforcement to be on hand at every voting station next Monday

The security cluster declared that it is operationally ready for next week's municipal elections.

Priority areas have been identified, and the situation will be continuously monitored.

Police officers will be at all voting districts and provincial results centres.

Law enforcement will be on hand at every voting station next Monday to ensure that the democratic process is undisturbed.

Ministers Thandi Modise, Bheki Cele, and Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the media on Monday on behalf of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster on the readiness for next week's municipal elections.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the JCPS Cluster will ensure that the local government elections are conducted in a safe and secure environment. We also declare that we are operationally ready to execute our mandate and ensure a safe and secure environment for free and fair elections to prevail," Defence and Military Veterans Minister Modise said.

She said the Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee (ICC) had conducted a security threat assessment. They gave assurance that the situation in the country is "relatively stable, which is conducive to free and fair elections".

READ | ANC in KwaZulu-Natal concerned about political killings, urges communities to 'remain vigilant'

The ICC conducted a security threat assessment in all voting districts and categorised each voting station into high, medium, and low risk. The police will deploy accordingly.

Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

"All forms of criminality will not be tolerated before, during, and after the voting period. We would like to remind South Africans that the incitement of violence is also a criminal offence. Interfering with the work of IEC officers is also a transgression that is punishable by law."



The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has put together an election security plan managed by national, provincial, district, and local JOINTS structures of the JCPS Cluster.

This plan will ensure sufficient police visibility in and around the voting stations around the country to prevent crime and intimidation of voters and other role-players.

READ | News24's Out of Order Index: Do coalitions work at local government

Furthermore, police will be deployed at the provincial results centres to ensure the integrity of the finalisation of the results.



The deployment of the SAPS, South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and other law-enforcement agencies will be determined and guided by structured threat analysis and crime patterns.

Over and above the physical deployments of SAPS officers at voting districts, police reserve forces are on standby to provide additional assistance should the need arise in and around the identified hotspot areas.

"The security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and security of voters, IEC officials, role-players, equipment, resources, voting stations, and the general public."

Modise said the SANDF is on standby to assist the police and IEC if required.

She said the SANDF's responsibility would be national key points, key installations and roads. It will be publicly announced if the SANDF is deployed.

Police Minister Cele said areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Western Cape, and Eastern Cape had been identified as hotspots. This does not mean all other provinces are considered completely peaceful – Cele said they're keeping a close eye on "pockets" in North West, Free State, and Limpopo.

Adriaan Basson | The trouble with the DA

The situation will be monitored continuously and adjustments will be made accordingly.

Modise said the Security Cluster is encouraged by the continuous monitoring and evaluation by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to end political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The IMC has established a Task Team to investigate political murders dating back to May 2018. This Task Team comprises operational representatives from the JCPS Cluster. The mandate of this task team is to ensure that the perpetrators of politically related crimes are brought to book.



"There is no doubt that the Task Team has prevented more bloodshed in the province. It has been instrumental in bringing simmering political tensions under control and ensuring that the rule of law is restored through justice for victims of political crimes," Modise said.

"The team has made many arrests of which there have been many life sentences between 10 and 15 years."

"We are confident that the impressive work of this high-level investigative team and its track record inspire hope and peace in the affected provinces.

"The SAPS will continue to investigate all cases of violence associated with the run-up to the election period and Election Day."

From Monday, 18 October 2021, the Department of Home Affairs extended its operating hours by two and a half hours in 197 of 412 offices so that it can process Smart ID cards and passports.

READ | Elections 2021: Civil society organisations urge intelligence agencies to remain alert

On Saturday, 30 and Sunday, 31 October 2021 and Monday, 1 November 2021, all 412 DHA offices will open from 07:00 to 21:00. During the voting period, Home Affairs offices will assist people who have lost or misplaced their IDs to apply for a Temporary Identity Certificate as per the requirement of the IEC to resolve duplicate cases.

In accordance with the Amended Electoral Act 4 of 2021, a provision is made for the establishment of the Electoral Court that deals with electoral disputes, complaints about infringements of the Electoral Code of Conduct and will investigate any allegation of misconduct, incapacity or incompetence of members of the IEC. These courts will be available in each of the voting districts.