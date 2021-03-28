10m ago

Criminals target at least 7 Cape Town libraries, City offers reward for information

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The front entrance at Southern Strand Library on 1 March 2021 in Cape Town, after suffering fire damage.
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images
  • The City of Cape Town has recorded at least seven incidents of crime at libraries around the city.
  • It has estimated a loss of more than R100 000 due to the damage.
  • It is offering a R5 000 reward for information that leads to successful arrest or conviction.

Criminals have targeted at least seven libraries in Cape Town in recent weeks, breaking into properties, stealing and vandalising the buildings, according to the City of Cape Town.

The City is offering a R5 000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest or conviction of the perpetrators.

The affected libraries include Wynberg library, Weltevreden library, Delft South library, Lwandle library and Macassar library.

Vandalised library in Cape Town
Thieves vandalised at least 7 Cape Town libraries.

The Southern Strand library, which was ravaged by a fire at the end of February, was targeted earlier this month.

"And in its already damaged state, during the early hours of 15 March 2021, criminals returned to the facility. Our security officers were held at gunpoint by five male suspects. They were kept hostage for about 45 minutes in the kitchen. The suspects took a fridge, loose scrap and broke a tap in the kitchen. Initial assessments indicated a replacement value of R4 600," the City said in a statement.

'Domino effect'

In Retreat on 13 February, a security guard was stabbed twice while trying to defend himself when suspects tried to break into his vehicle in front of the building.

The entire fence at Macassar library was stolen and it will cost R72 000 to replace, the City said.

Vandalised library in Cape Town
Thieves vandalised at least 7 Cape Town libraries.

"The continued theft and vandalism at our libraries is worrying as criminals show no respect for their community and municipal services," Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, said.

"Vandalism has a domino effect as it could take months to repair the damage and to get all the services back in operation," he added.

Vandalised library in Cape Town
Thieves vandalised at least 7 Cape Town libraries.

So far, the City has estimated a loss of more than R100 000 as a result of the damage, but a final assessment is still pending.

Badroodien said that the net result of the incidents was limited or no access to safe study spaces for patrons, robbing them of opportunities to use internet facilities.

