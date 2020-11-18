1h ago

Critically underfunded IPID 'not the solution to police brutality' - researcher

Lwandile Bhengu
South African Police Service.
Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Due to limited resources, IPID said it would have to carry 9 112 active cases into the 2020/2021 financial year.
  • Since 2012, 60% of the cases reported to IPID were related to torture and assault. 
  • Researcher David Bruce warned police brutality would not be solved if the police kept "passing the buck" to IPID. 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is carrying over more than 9 000 active cases into the 2020/2021 financial year due to limited resources. 

This according to IPID CFO Victor Senna who was part of a virtual panel for the Institute for Security Studies on Tuesday, looking at responses to police brutality in South Africa.

"The main challenge is the under-resourcing of IPID. IPID is critically underfunded with constant budget cuts. We are already battling with a backlog of cases and the further budget cuts will make the situation worse and we will continue to rely on the police which will compromise our ability to investigate," said Senna.

He added their current workload was at 32 000 cases and that for every IPID investigator there were 1 130 police officers.

Of the 42 000 complaints received since 2012, 60% were related to assault and torture.

READ | Blue light tender fraud: Ex-Gauteng top cop opens perjury case against Khehla Sitole

Senna was joined by David Bruce, a researcher on policing.

He warned the issue of police brutality would not be solved if police kept "passing the buck" to IPID.

"The process of police reform in South Africa has not created a police that understands how to address this issue [police brutality]. What has happened instead is that we tend to see the creation of IPID as our solution to this problem," said Bruce. 

"Within the police, this serves as a sort of a way of displacing responsibility from the organisation that is involved in police brutality," he added. 

In May, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole sent out detailed guidelines on how police officers and the municipal police should conduct themselves, directing "there can simply be no justification for torture, ever".

GroundUp reported that the directives cautioned against "serious and humiliating rights infringements" by arresting and detaining people for lockdown breaches where their attendance at courts could be done through summonses or other less intrusive means.

No force would normally be needed and officers were only empowered to use it if a person tried to evade arrest by running away, was verbally threatening or had threatening conduct.

