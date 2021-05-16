Criticism over number of Gauteng vaccination sites - but province says more will be activated

The Gauteng health department has released the location of 28 public facilities accredited as Covid-19 vaccination sites for the phase 1b and phase 2 rollout that kicks off on Monday.

But DA health spokesperson in Gauteng and MPL Jack Bloom said "this is a far cry from the 285 vaccination centres that were promised at the Gauteng Command Council briefing on 7 May. There were supposed to be 187 public sites and 98 private sites".

Provincial health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana told News24 on Sunday more sites would be activated as time goes on.

There was likely to be clarity on the location of vaccination sites in the rest of the country by Sunday evening.

Phase 1B will focus on vaccinating the remaining healthcare workers, traditional health practitioners and staff employed at funeral parlours.

Phase 2 will target vulnerable groups who are 60 years and older.

Those who had registered on the Electronic Vaccine Data System would receive a confirmation message with their vaccination site and date.

On Friday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province was officially in a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Makhura, along with members of his executive council, was expected to visit several vaccination sites on Monday.