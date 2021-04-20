13m ago

add bookmark

Crowdfunding campaign raises R270 000 to bring Lindani Myeni's body home

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lindani Myeni and his wife, Lindsay.
Lindani Myeni and his wife, Lindsay.

  • A crowdfunding campaign to repatriate South African Lindani Myeni's body from Hawaii is under way.
  • Myeni was allegedly shot dead by Honaloulou police when they responded to a reported burglary.
  • The fund has already raised more than R270 000.

A fundraising campaign to have Lindani Myeni's body returned to South Africa has raised over R270 000.

The 29-year-old South African was allegedly shot by the Hawaii police multiple times when they responded to a reported burglary in progress.

Local media reported that Hawaii authorities had tried non-lethal force first before using live ammunition because the "suspect... was repeatedly punching" police officers.

Myeni is believed to have been unarmed. Honolulu police defended the officers' actions, saying they defended themselves against a violent suspect who attacked them first. According to Hawaii News Now, three officers were injured in the incident.

READ | US embassy in SA 'carefully' following Lindani Myeni investigation

The crowdfunding campaign aims to "cover his transportation back home to South Africa, funeral costs and legal fees involved in the family's plight to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death".

On the GoFundMe page, organiser Seabelo Silitshena said: "He was a gentle, strong, healthy man whose deep love for his family was seconded by a passion for his homeland and Zulu culture. A former professional rugby player, Rio Tinto mechanical engineer, a former South African [Idols] top 25 contestant and camp scouts director, Lindani Sanele Myeni, had an ever-present smile as big as he was and belonged to a royal bloodline."

Myeni is survived by his wife and two children.

The married father of two hailed from KwaZulu-Natal. He moved to Hawaii in January and was married to Lindsay, a US citizen.

A former rugby player, Myeni's former teammates and managers disputed the police's version of events.

They told News24 that Myeni was disciplined and kind and denied that he was violent.

The US embassy in Pretoria told News24 that they were monitoring the investigation into the shooting.

"This is a tragic incident, and we are carefully following the investigation by local Hawaiian authorities into the details of Mr Myeni's tragic death," said embassy spokesperson Robert Mearkle on Monday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lindani myenihawaiishooting
Lottery
Two bag top prize in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 2422 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 753 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 1229 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.27
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.96
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.22
(+0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(+0.8)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.0)
Gold
1,769.10
(-0.1)
Silver
25.88
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,204.87
(-0.4)
Brent Crude
67.05
(+0.4)
Palladium
2,794.96
(-0.8)
All Share
67,926
(-0.3)
Top 40
62,159
(-0.3)
Financial 15
12,276
(-1.1)
Industrial 25
87,944
(-0.4)
Resource 10
69,968
(+0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

15m ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo