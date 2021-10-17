37m ago

add bookmark

Crucial DNA evidence leads to 161 GBV being struck off the roll in the W Cape

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Albert Fritz. (Photo: Peter Abrahams)
Albert Fritz. (Photo: Peter Abrahams)
  • Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has revealed the Western Cape Court Watching Brief (CWB) Unit monitored and recorded 161 cases related to gender-based violence, femicide and sexual offences from December 2020 to August 2021. 
  • Fritz said a number of factors had contributed to cases being struck off the roll or delayed. 
  • In the majority of cases, the DNA evidence was not available within a reasonable time which caused delays.

The failure of the South African Police Service to process critical DNA evidence has resulted in 161 cases related to violence against women and children being struck off the court roll between December 2020 and August this year.

These numbers came to light after a question posed by the provincial standing committee chairperson for social development Gillion Bosman to Community safety MEC Albert Fritz regarding gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide and sexual offences cases that had been struck off the roll and delayed since December last year.

The exchange further revealed that the DNA evidence was unavailable within a reasonable timeframe, leading to delays in the court process.

Gillion Bosman.

Fritz said in his response to Bosman: "The CWB (Western Cape Court Watching Brief Unit does not have disaggregated information from the charge sheet as the charge sheet does not separate a GBV case from a femicide case as recorded. The separation can only be determined by the docket once the National Prosecuting Authority  made an informed decision."

Fritz further said there was a number of issues that affected the reasons why cases were struck off the roll. 

"The complainant will file a withdrawal statement with the investigating officer indicating the reasons why she or he does not want to proceed with the criminal case any further. The complainant becomes untraceable for the investigating officer to get hold of for consultation or to testify against the accused," he said.

READ MORE | SAPS' DNA backlog grows to almost 240 000 cases

He added most often young victims were unable to testify due to trauma or other related factors.

"In the majority of cases, the DNA evidence is not available within a reasonable time which causes delays to a speedy trial for an accused," Fritz added. 

Bosman said there were fears that the number of such cases might very well be higher than 161. 

"This is because the CWB monitors a sample of all court cases for the purpose of highlighting potential police inefficiencies. In this way, the CWB is a critical tool to aid the furtherance of justice, and one which only the Western Cape government carries out," he said. 

Bosman added he submitted a dossier to the president's National Council on Gender-Based Violence on behalf of residents on this crucial matter.

Last month, the provincial government revealed that 37 647 sexual offence cases were outstanding in the Western Cape due to the backlog of DNA specimens not processed at the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsalbert fritzgillion bosmanbheki celewestern capecape towngender based violencecourtscrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 1969 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2345 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1858 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.62
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.11
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.96
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,767.60
0.0%
Silver
23.32
+0.0%
Palladium
2,075.53
0.0%
Platinum
1,059.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo