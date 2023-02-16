1h ago

'Cruel and libellous': Anele Tembe's father slams allegations he was involved in AKA's death

  • Anele Tembe's family has dismissed allegations that they were involved in the death of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.
  • Anele's father, Moses Tembe, said the allegations swirling on social media had been cruel and inflicted personal and emotional harm on the family. 
  • AKA was killed on Friday night in what has been speculated to be a hit. 

The family of Anele Tembe has slammed allegations that her father Moses or any other relatives were involved in the killing of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes last week. 

In a statement released on Thursday, her father Moses Tembe said he and his family have had to "endure a flurry of posts" accusing them of somehow being involved in the targeted killing.

"It is with grave concern that my family and I have had to endure a flurry of posts on various social media platforms that accuse me, and members of my family, of being involved in the death of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. These accusations are untrue and without substance," he said.

ALSO READ | Graphic CCTV footage shows rapper AKA and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's last moments

"I categorically state that my family feels the pain of the Forbes family and would never be involved in an abhorrent act of this nature."

Tembe added that although he valued the principle of freedom of speech, the "cruel and libellous utterances inflict personal and emotional harm on us".

He said:

After having to deal with the tragedy of the untimely passing of our daughter, this senseless crime has taken a further emotional toll on us.

"I respectfully request the individuals making these baseless statements to refrain from doing so."

Anele died in April 2021, after sustaining severe injuries when she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town. She was engaged to Forbes at the time of her death.

OPINION: Kelly Anderson | I will speak up for Anele Tembe as AKA's bronze statue takes shape

On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that in June last year, it had taken a decision not to prosecute on the case of Anele's death.

Forbes was killed on Friday night in what KwaZulu-Natal police top brass say was a hit. His friend, Tebello Motsoane, an entrepreneur and celebrity chef, was also killed in the shooting.

Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down in Durban, outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road.

Anele, who was affectionately known as "Nelli", and AKA had a strained relationship. 

Following Anele's death, News24 reported on an incident in which an "aggressive" Forbes allegedly tried to break down a door at the couple's apartment. The pictures published by News24 depicted Forbes attempting to get to Tembe, who had allegedly locked herself in a room in the Bryanston apartment they shared in Johannesburg.

Anticipating News24's publication of the report after being sent questions to afford him the right of reply, Forbes posted on his social media pages that his relationship with Anele was "beautiful yet challenging".

