'Cruel and terrible' murder - Gauteng ANC urge cops to find MPL Mapiti Matsena's killer

Ntwaagae Seleka
ANC Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena, who was killed at his home.
ANC Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena, who was killed at his home.
Supplied/GP Legislature
  • The ANC in Gauteng wants a swift arrest of the suspect who killed MPL Mapiti Matsena.
  • Mapitsi was attacked and stabbed to death by an intruder in his bedroom on Wednesday.
  • The ANC said Mapitsi's death was cruel and a blow to his family and the party.
 

The ANC in Gauteng has urged the police to act promptly and arrest the killer of one of its own - MPL Mapiti Matsena - who was stabbed to death in his home on Wednesday.

ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said they were saddened by the callous murder of Matsena.

Matsena was attacked and stabbed to death by a lone intruder on Wednesday, police confirmed. He was found in his bedroom, and declared dead on the scene.

"Matsena was cruelly stabbed to death at his home last night. The ANC Gauteng calls on the law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice.

"Matsena's untimely death is a cruel and terrible blow to his family, friends, comrades, colleagues and the movement as a whole. Matsena passes on at the time the world is faced with a serious pandemic of Covid-19.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the Matsena family especially his wife and children, relatives, comrades and colleagues. Our prayers and thoughts are with you during this difficult period," said Khawe.

Khawe added that Matsena would be remembered as a dedicated, hardworking and humble cadre; a true servant of the organisation and the people.

"He carried assignments given to him, during various deployments by his organisation the ANC with tremendous energy and an unquestionable commitment. Matsena rose through the ranks of the student and youth movements to become a dependable activist and leader of the democratic movement.

"He was a longstanding member of the ANCYL regional executive committee and ANC in Tshwane. He was the deputy chairperson of the Tshwane region and was subsequently elected into the Provincial Executive Committee of the ANC and the Provincial Working Committee in 2018," Khawe said.

After the 2019 national and provincial elections, Matsena was deployed to the Gauteng provincial legislature and became the chairperson of community safety portfolio committee as well as a member of other committees.

Khawe said Matsena was very passionate about matters of safety, security and policing.

"He was an outspoken champion of Gauteng's Operation Okae Molao. We will also remember Matsena as a man who insisted on organisational processes and constitutional principles.

"He had a sharp legal mind. He always started his entry into any debate by asking the kind of questions that will tell where he stands on any matter," Khawe said.

Khawe said as a member of the PEC, Matsena was deployed to the West Rand where he dedicated his time to strengthening the ANC and to try and ensure that the party retained Gauteng during the 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, IFP Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini said they were shocked and saddened by Matsena's death.

Dhlamini offered their condolences to Matsena's family, friends and comrades in the ANC.

"We mark this as a great loss to the province of Gauteng and the provincial legislature, as chairperson Matsena had shown great dedication and diligence in his role during his brief tenure. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected by his passing," Dhlamini said.

The DA earlier on Thursday said they were also saddened, and described Matsena as dedicated and committed to fighting crime and ensuring the safety of all Gauteng residents.

"We call on both the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko and the Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to launch a manhunt for the suspect and to ensure that no stone is left unturned," said the DA's John Moodey.

