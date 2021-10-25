3h ago

add bookmark

'Cruel, degrading, invasive': ConCourt rules section of the Police Act on raids unconstitutional

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hostel dwellers line up during a raid in Johannesburg in 2015.
Hostel dwellers line up during a raid in Johannesburg in 2015.
Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Image
  • The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that the over 20 police raids conducted of residents occupying 11 buildings in inner city Johannesburg was unconstitutional and unlawful.
  • The raids were conducted at the behest of the police minister and former mayor Herman Mashaba, between June 2017 and May 2018.
  • The apex court struck down a section of the Police Act which allows warrantless searches in areas that are cordoned off.

The Constitutional Court has struck down a section of the Police Act which allows warrantless searches in areas that are cordoned off.

In a judgment on Friday, the apex court ruled that the more than 20 police raids conducted on residents occupying 11 buildings in inner city Johannesburg was unconstitutional and unlawful.

All but two of the searches were conducted in terms of written authorisations issued in terms of section 13(7) of the Act.

The court found the raids between June 2017 and May 2018, "illustrate the humiliation and disregard of persons who live in poor socio-economic circumstances". 

It said the matter was a stark reminder that, even after more than 27 years into democracy, the constitutional promise of dignity and equality remained unfulfilled. 

READ | JSC concludes ConCourt interviews - now it will deliberate over candidates

"Section 13(7) does not provide for 'differentiation as to the nature of the search or the nature of the premises searched'. This has resulted in warrantless searches in these regularly cordoned off areas being the rule instead of the exception," said Judge Nonkosi Mhlantla. 

"What is unconstitutional is only that portion of the section that permits warrantless searches without appropriate safeguards."

Vulnerable

Mhlantla, in a majority judgment, said the applicants were poor and vulnerable people who were subjected to "cruel, degrading and invasive raids, which were conducted without any warrants".

"The true purpose of the raids was not only to seek out and arrest undocumented immigrants, but also to frighten and harass the applicants into leaving their homes."

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) had represented the more than 2 000 residents.

READ MORE | Inner city raids in Joburg were carried out in a 'cruel, humiliating' manner, court rules

Khululiwe Bhengu, SERI's attorney representing the residents, said: "We welcome this judgment as a necessary affirmation of the residents' right to dignity and privacy, especially after the recent police raids in the aftermath of the unrest in July. It brings an end to intrusive and warrantless raids specifically targeting poor and marginalised groups."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsconstitutional courtcrimecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With Faf de Klerk out injured, who should start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against Wales on 6 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Herschel Jantjies
32% - 410 votes
Cobus Reinach
64% - 811 votes
Grant Williams
3% - 41 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

16h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.71
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,806.88
+0.8%
Silver
24.56
+0.9%
Palladium
2,068.50
+2.3%
Platinum
1,062.25
+1.8%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,446
-0.1%
All Share
66,980
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,455
+0.8%
Industrial 25
85,827
-1.0%
Financial 15
13,901
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo