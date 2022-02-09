Crying shame: Men forced to sleep in children's cots at NGO after their move from Life Esidimeni

Adult men were moved from Life Esidimeni to an NGO where they had to sleep in children's cots, an inquest has heard.

NGO Precious Angels said they expected to receive children – not adults.

Even though health department officials were aware that they slept in cots, the patients were not moved, the inquest heard.

Adult mental healthcare patients slept in children's cots at an NGO they were moved to after they were removed from Life Esidimeni.

This emerged at an inquest into the death of 144 mental healthcare patients who were moved from Life Esidimeni.

The inquest heard that Gauteng health department deputy director, Dr Sophie Lenkwane, discovered this when she visited one of the NGOs.

The inquest is being heard virtually in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. It is tasked with determining whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the patients' deaths.

Lenkwane said she visited Precious Angels NGO in July 2016 and found adult men sleeping in cots. The owner of the NGO, Ethel Ncube, told her that she had not expected to received adults.

She said:

I accepted that. What was concerning was to find adult patients in those cot beds.

Legal Aid SA advocate Tlou Phihlela asked what she did about the situation, and Lenkwane responded: "I was with my colleague, Mrs Nonceba Sennelo. Mrs Sennelo phoned Dr [Makgabo] Manamela before we could proceed to another place. She said to Dr Manamela that what we have found at Precious Angels is chaotic. That place should be closed as a matter of urgency."



Despite this, the NGO was not closed, she added.

'I don't remember...'

Phihlela asked where the patients would have been moved to if Precious Angels was closed.

"At that moment, [those who were part of] the identifying team were the ones who should have told us if they got a place. I wouldn't know because we had a team … we put our suggestion to Dr Manamela as our supervisor," Lenkwane responded.

She maintained that it was the first time she met Ncube.

Phihlela, who is representing several NGOs at the inquest, said Ncube would testify that the two first met on 23 June 2016, when Precious Angels received 22 male patients in Randfontein. The patients had one set of clothing, a container holding a toothbrush and wash cloth, and a summary of their medical conditions. The patients also reeked of urine, the inquest heard.

"I don't remember this… [or] seeing Ethel on that day. I didn't even know Ethel," Lenkwane replied.

Phihlela said Ncube would also testify that no one from the health department assessed the patients when they arrived at the NGO.

But she said:

I cannot comment on that, my lady. I was not even aware that they were supposed to be assessed on arrival.

Ncube is also expected to say that she received a second batch of 11 male patients on 28 June 2016, and that Lenkwane promised to help swap the adults with children, the inquest heard



"I don't remember that. I didn't even know that Ethel was licensed. I only knew she expected children and not adults when I visited her centre," Lenkwane said.

The inquest continues.

