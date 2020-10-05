CSIR marks 75 years amid global Covid-19 pandemic

The CSIR celebrated 75-years of existence on Monday.

The organisation's innovations include its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The CSIR has conducted over 18 000 Covid-19 tests to boost the country's testing capacity.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Monday marked its 75-years of existence in innovation, which also included supporting the country in its efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"We collaborated with a number of local partners to produce local ventilators that have been rolled out nationwide to patients showing respiratory distress in the early phase of Covid-19 infection. To date, 7 000 ventilators have been completed and delivered to hospitals and clinics," Chairperson of the Board of the CSIR, Professor Thokozani Majozi said during a virtual briefing on Monday.



The virtual gathering was aimed at briefing the media on groundbreaking research and innovation as the CSIR celebrates its 75th birthday.

In addition, the scientific research and development organisation has conducted over 18 000 Covid-19 tests at an upgraded CSIR Biosafety Level 3 laboratory in a bid to boost the country's testing capacity, in partnership with the National Health Laboratory Service.

Work

"Work is underway to manufacture South Africa's own Covid-19 sample purification kits in large quantities, creating a steady local supply that will speed up testing and reduce the country's reliance on international suppliers amid intense global demand. The work is being funded by the Department of Science and Innovation, the South African Medical Research Council, and the Technology Innovation Agency," the organisation said.

The organisation's CEO further noted that the anniversary is also about highlighting the CSIR's vision, mission, values, and future as a leading scientific and technology research organisation.

"More than ever, our country needs technological innovation for socioeconomic development, which is the only way to improve the lives of the people of South Africa. We have sharpened our focus to achieve this – we have developed a new strategy to specifically address industrial development, along with our aim of supporting a capable state.



"Our new strategy will create a science council that plays a more visible role in industrial development, underpinned by a strong scientific and innovation capability," CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini said.

Dlamini added that the strategy focuses on, "getting our scientists, engineers and technicians to work more closely with private sector companies in their innovation efforts, and it is upheld by the four pillars of growth, sustainability, impact and relevance".

The organisation - which was established in 1945 - says that it has dedicated its resources to improving the quality of life of South Africans through ground-breaking research, development and innovation for 75 years.

"The CSIR is an exceptional organisation and our unique multidisciplinary capability, and the focus on making an impact in improving the quality of lives of South Africans is our steadfast pursuit. This outstanding feat bears testimony to the relevance of the CSIR and the role that it has played in our ecosystem of innovation since 1945.

"It has played an important role in shaping the country’s science, engineering and technology space," Majozi concluded.