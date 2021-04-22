1h ago

add bookmark

Cuban engineers to transfer water, sanitation skills that SA engineers do not have - Sisulu

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Dirco
Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Dirco
Picture: Dirco
  • South Africa has imported 24 Cuban engineers to transfer skills and knowledge around water and sanitation.
  • According to Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, this was because Cuban engineers possessed certain specialities that South African engineers did not.
  • The minister added the Cuban engineers have overcome challenges, have the experience and know how to do it better.

Cuban engineers have been imported to transfer skills and knowledge around water and sanitation because South African engineers do not have the necessary specialities in particular areas.

This, according to Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu who welcomed the 24 Cuban engineers to South Africa on Thursday.

"Water is a ticking time bomb for this country. You come at a time when we sorely need you. You come at a time when we would like to give our people hope," she said.

During her address, Sisulu added the Cuban engineers had specialities in areas that South African engineers did not.

READ | Water and sanitation department project with Cuban engineers to cost SA taxpayers R65m

She said Cuba faced similar challenges to South Africa relating to water and sanitation and managed to overcome those issues.

While Sisulu did not expand on what those specialities were, she did mention several areas where the Cubans engineers would be helping.

She added:

- "We want you, in terms of our cooperation, to help us with management of water resources as well as water supply systems."

- "We want you to assist us in the assessment and evaluation of design and research and security of hydraulic infrastructure."

- "We agreed to cooperate in the areas of strategic planning, overall water resources, groundwater, surface water and seawater."

- "We also agreed on the technical exchange of programmes so that we can accelerate service delivery."

When probed during a question-and-answer session with the media, Sisulu said South Africans could do the same work but that South Africans needed to be employed.

She said they would be employed when several projects opened.

"These ones [Cuban engineers] are here for a particular purpose to ensure that they can support us as we create our own core of people and engineers and train our engineers to look after our infrastructure."

READ | Down the drain: Water and sanitation dept racks up close to R1 billion in irregular expenditure

The minister also centred her response around the fact the Cuban engineers would be working in rural areas for a stipend over the next three years.

"If there had been a group of engineers who said they would live on a stipend and in the rural area, we would have taken that offer."

However, Sisulu maintained the Cuban engineers have the experience to solve the issues and "know how to do it better".

Stipend

She reiterated the Cuban engineers had not been employed by South Africa to work, but would be living on a stipend while mentoring and transferring skills.

"The Cubans have a partnership with us that is based on fraternal relations as opposed to a contractual and financial relationship.

READ | Sisulu calls on authorities to probe irregular spending at her dept

"What we are going to be paying the Cuban compatriots who are coming here is a stipend.

"The Cubans are here for a short period of time to exchange their skills. They are here for the skill transfer period, and thereafter, they go back home."

Sisulu said they had acquired skills, worked out in the most challenging conditions and that South Africa had taken advantage of this and asked for help.

News24 earlier reported the budget for the Cuban engineer project for the current financial year stood at R64 652 000.

She did not respond to a question about the breakdown of how the money would be spent.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lindiwe sisulucubawater
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4214 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1370 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.31
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.20
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.03
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,783.51
(-0.6)
Silver
26.12
(-1.6)
Platinum
1,207.14
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,831.64
(-1.7)
All Share
66,972
(-0.3)
Top 40
61,183
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,096
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
86,814
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,622
(-0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

17h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo