'Culprits will face the full might of the law' - slain Cape Town magistrate's family

Magistrate Gwen Mziba was shot dead in Kraaifontein on Saturday.

Describing his sister as a "people's person", her brother Lusanda said Mziba's murder had left the family "deeply hurt".

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed no arrests had yet been made.

His sister was valued in the judiciary for the professional contributions she made to the upholding of the law of the land from the bench, Lusanda Mziba said.

And the family of murdered magistrate Gwen Mziba maintain they have "no doubt" those behind her murder would face "full accountability".

"We have been dealt a solid blow," a bereft Lusanda told News24.

"However, considering the view of diligence, dedication and authenticity she reflected to us as far as the judiciary and law enforcers are concerned, we take comfort in that the culprit(s) will face the full might of the law."

She had reportedly been at a friend's house in Fountain Street, Wallacedene, to have her hair done when a gunman, ostensibly looking to buy alcohol, opened fire.

Mziba was killed while another woman was injured.

It's understood that Mziba's ex-boyfriend is a suspect.

"Our detectives are following up on all leads," he said.

A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.

Lusanda said the family had met detectives from Kraaifontein police station earlier this week.

"We are confident in them, as our concerns of neglect have been allayed. There are clear and focused thinkers, including [the] dedicated personnel in the force," he said.

Lusanda said:

We have no doubt that the enforcement of the law will bring the perpetrators to a full accountability. In the meantime, God shall wipe the tears from our eyes as we continue to take one more day at a time.





Mziba was a mom of two. Her oldest is currently writing matric exams.

"This has affected the stability and focus of these precious members of the family alongside everyone else within the family. We will draw strength from God and one another, as we share a deep love and dedication in this sacred family circle."

"Our dear mother, who is 71, will be returning from the UK soon. She is devastated," he said.

Funeral arrangements had not yet been finalised.

