14m ago

add bookmark

'Culture is not static, we must embrace a new normal' - Limpopo Health MEC on Covid-19

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. (GCIS)
Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. (GCIS)
  • Limpopo is experiencing a rise in the number of new infections.
  • Funerals, social gatherings and parties have been identified as the major super-spreaders.
  • Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says South Africans need to rethink some traditional customs and to embrace a new normal amid the pandemic.

New Covid-19 infections have been on the rise in Limpopo since the beginning of 2021, with authorities blaming the surge on non-adherence to health protocols, Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has said.

Cumulative infections have now surpassed 40 000, with more than 700 deaths in the province.

Funerals, social gatherings and parties – with people not sticking to health protocols – have been pointed out as the major "super-spreaders", as the country continues to be held in the grip of the second wave of the pandemic.

It was against this background that Ramathuba reiterated the need for people in the province, which is largely rural with traditional beliefs embedded, to rethink practices around funerals.

READ HERE | Ramaphosa warns of funeral Covid-19 'death traps' amid little room for economic manoeuvres

"Culture is not static. We really need to look at how best we close the chapter without viewing the [dead] body. Viewing the body can be a bomb for all the family members. We should change some of our practices and that's why we call it the 'new normal'," she said.

With new infections continuing to rise, the three private hospitals which are now fully occupied have started to refer patients to public facilities. The move raised a question of whether the public facilities were ready.

However, Ramathuba assured that bulk oxygen had been stored at MDR Hospital in Modimolle, which will be the major centre for hospitalisations.

"When we planned our surge somewhere around April last year, for the first wave, we planned for 2% attack rate, which is around 119 000 people. We didn't even have such an attack because, during the first wave, our total number was not even 20 000 in the province.

"Currently, we are estimating a 5% attack rate. This means around 300 000 people will be infected. That's why we have costed the employees that we need and we have presented [the plan] to the Treasury.

"We have met with the unions in the health sector [about the plan]. We believe we need each other currently and we must limit a lot of tension and focus all our energy on fighting Covid-19. Currently I don't need stress. If I continue dealing with squabbles, it's going to be a disaster for us," Ramathuba said. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
phophi ramathubalimpopocoronavirus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6573 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5628 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.39
(-0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.63
(-0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.42)
Gold
1827.50
(+0.01)
Silver
24.75
(+0.10)
Platinum
1070.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
54.89
(-2.34)
Palladium
2377.00
(+0.59)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo