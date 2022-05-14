1h ago

add bookmark

Customers urged to return Knorr Cup-a-Soup packets that may contain allergens

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Unilever has recalled Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable
Unilever has recalled Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable
  • Unilever has recalled Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable due to incorrect packaging.
  • Consumers have been warned it contains undeclared wheat and gluten.
  • Customers have been told to return the product to points of sale for a full refund. 

Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza has urged people who bought Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable to stop using the product and return it to where they purchased it for a refund.

This comes after manufacturer Unilever South Africa informed the commission that a batch of Knorr Cup-a-Soup Regular Beef and Vegetable instant soup sachets were incorrectly packaged into the Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable cartons.

Mabuza said consumers could unknowingly consume the Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable variant which contains wheat and gluten.

"The affected products were manufactured on 23 March 2022 with an expiry date of 22 September 2023.

READ | Why Rwanda had to recall drugs manufactured in India 

"Consumers are urged to look for the following product description to determine whether the product forms part of the recall," she said.

Mabuza advised people who were allergic to wheat and gluten to not consume the product.

"This is because the allergens could trigger an allergic reaction and provoke symptoms associated with consuming gluten and wheat."

She further cautioned suppliers to consider safety measures.

"Suppliers of goods and services must ensure that they distribute goods that meet the requirement of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA). Suppliers need to carry out practices that will assure consumers that the product is safe to consume and is of acceptable quality."

The commission would monitor the recall of the product, Mabuza said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
knorrunilever south africarecallhealth
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 72 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 182 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 795 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

10h ago

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,811.62
0.0%
Silver
21.11
0.0%
Palladium
1,947.50
0.0%
Platinum
945.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.0%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.0%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo