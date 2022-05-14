Customers urged to return Knorr Cup-a-Soup packets that may contain allergens

Unilever has recalled Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable due to incorrect packaging.

Consumers have been warned it contains undeclared wheat and gluten.

Customers have been told to return the product to points of sale for a full refund.

Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza has urged people who bought Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable to stop using the product and return it to where they purchased it for a refund.

This comes after manufacturer Unilever South Africa informed the commission that a batch of Knorr Cup-a-Soup Regular Beef and Vegetable instant soup sachets were incorrectly packaged into the Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable cartons.

Mabuza said consumers could unknowingly consume the Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable variant which contains wheat and gluten.

"The affected products were manufactured on 23 March 2022 with an expiry date of 22 September 2023.

"Consumers are urged to look for the following product description to determine whether the product forms part of the recall," she said.

A number of boxes were packed with another variant, which contains wheat & gluten. Do not use affected boxes with BB 22SEPT 23 2082 E: Return products to your nearest store. Call our Care line 0860 331 441 for more info. We sincerely apologise. Learn more: https://t.co/gJvG3g2YjO pic.twitter.com/Y2VXZQ6lKV — Knorr South Africa (@Knorr_ZA) May 13, 2022

Mabuza advised people who were allergic to wheat and gluten to not consume the product.

"This is because the allergens could trigger an allergic reaction and provoke symptoms associated with consuming gluten and wheat."

She further cautioned suppliers to consider safety measures.

"Suppliers of goods and services must ensure that they distribute goods that meet the requirement of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA). Suppliers need to carry out practices that will assure consumers that the product is safe to consume and is of acceptable quality."

The commission would monitor the recall of the product, Mabuza said.

