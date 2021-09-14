Customs officers seize drug ingredients worth R40m in bust at OR Tambo International Airport

Customs officers have confiscated R40 million in ingredients used to make drugs.

Customs officers have confiscated R40 million in ingredients used to make drugs during a bust at OR Tambo International Airport.

South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs officers seized 67 pieces of calcium hydroxide – used to make crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as tik – at a cargo terminal at the airport.

The haul weighed more than 132kg and was valued at around R40 million.

SARS said in a statement:

The Customs Detector Dog Unit deployed for routine inspections on an incoming cargo flight. While observing the collection of cargo, a vehicle driver was noticed acting suspiciously. The driver was loading goods from two boxes into his vehicle.

The officers approached the driver and requested an inspection.

"The officers found 67 blocks of an unknown substance that originated from Addis Ababa. A drug testing kit was used on the contents, which tested positive for crystal meth. The goods were declared as personal effects," the statement read.

The Hawks were alerted and retested the substance to confirm it was calcium hydroxide.

The importer and driver were arrested. A criminal case was registered with the police for further investigation.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter hailed the efforts of the team that intercepted the substance. He added that "if no actions were taken, our country and our youth would have been exposed to the danger of drugs".

