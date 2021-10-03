Cut-off time to register for special votes draws near

The cut-off time to register for the special vote ahead of the 1 November local government elections is Monday at 17:00.

The special vote caters to the elderly, ill, pregnant, and people who cannot get to voting stations on the day.

There are three ways to apply for a special vote: by filling in an online application form, by SMSing 32249 (R1.00 per SMS) for a special vote at a voting station only, or by approaching a local Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) office and submitting an MEC35 form.

READ | The IEC has learnt from experience and is ready for local elections this year

For people who are physically infirm, disabled or pregnant, an application can be made online; by a friend or family member visiting the local IEC office, and hand delivering a completed MEC35 form.

Election officials can make home visits for the physically infirm, disabled or pregnant to vote on the date set for special votes.

If approved, this category of voters also includes police officers, nurses, doctors and members of the media who can cast their ballots on 30 or 31 October.

Applications opened on 20 September.