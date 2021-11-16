12m ago

Cut the alcohol, eat lighter meals - govts in southern Africa issue warnings as heatwave grips

Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
Herd boys pull out an ox stuck in muddy waters in the drying Mabwematema dam 20km North of Zvishavane.
ZINYANGE AUNTONY / AFP
  • Areas in Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Tanzania have registered record temperatures.
  • Namibia and Botswana could be hotter than the global average in the next few years.
  • The heatwave is an indicator of possible floods and storms.

Temperatures are rising significantly across southern Africa this week, with flashes of heatwaves forcing some governments to issue warnings and advisory notes.

Botswana's Ministry of Health and Wellness this week advised people to reduce alcohol and caffeine, but to drink lots of water.

The ministry also put all public hospitals on high alert in anticipation of the effects of a heatwave currently spreading across the southern African region.

"Individuals may experience symptoms, such as heat cramps, heat stroke, heat exhaustion and severe sunburn, due to the excessive heat. Individuals experiencing such signs are advised to visit the nearest health facility," said Dr Christopher Nyanga, the health ministry's secretary, in a statement.

According to that country's meteorological services department, temperatures can go as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe's meteorological services said, so far, Beitbridge, which is the gateway into Africa from the south, recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius on Friday last week.

The South African Weather Service last week issued an advisory note to the effect that some sections of the Limpopo province, located in the same geographical mapping with Beitbridge, would experience "extremely hot conditions".

Zimbabweans were advised to eat light meals because foods that require more effort to digest, particularly protein, sugar and fibre, are thought to generate more body heat.

Hippos lie in the water in one of the dry channel
Hippos lie in the water in one of the dry channel of the wildlife reach Okavango Delta near the Nxaraga village in the outskirt of Maun, Botswana.

Extreme Temperatures Around the World, a global monitor on climate statistics, says Mariental, a city in south central Namibia, recorded a temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on 11 November.

Tanzania's Songea recorded its highest ever temperature - 34.8 degrees Celsius.

A 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) special report warned that Botswana and Namibia will, in upcoming years, become hotter and drier, above the global average.

For countries, such as Zimbabwe and Madagascar, faced with starvation and famine, the prolonged hot spell is likely to worsen the situation.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), a network of humanitarian aid organisations, says in the case of Zimbabwe, the heatwave will invite floods.

"The country is still experiencing a heatwave and no rain, which might be favourable to storm surges. The seasonal forecast has predicted a normal to above normal rainfall season. This scenario increases the chances of flooding," the organisation said.

At least seven million Zimbabweans are in need of food aid as per UN estimates.

But a prolonged heat spell could result in an increase in migration of economic refugees to South Africa.

