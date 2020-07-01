1h ago

add bookmark

Cybercrime Bill a step closer to being enacted after NCOP passes it

Jason Felix
A Bill criminalising the distribution of harmful messages and impose obligations to report cybercrimes could soon become law.
A Bill criminalising the distribution of harmful messages and impose obligations to report cybercrimes could soon become law.
Getty Images
  • The National Council of Provinces has passed the much-anticipated Cybercrimes Bill during a virtual sitting on Wednesday.
  • The Bill imposes obligations to report cybercrimes and criminalises the distribution of harmful messages.
  • It will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his accession.

A Bill criminalising the distribution of harmful messages and which imposes an obligation to report cybercrimes, could soon become law.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) passed the Cybercrimes Bill during a virtual sitting on Wednesday.

According to the Select Committee on Security and Justice, the Bill aims to create offences that have a bearing on cybercrime.

It proposed to criminalise the distribution of harmful data messages, provide for interim protection orders against offenders, regulate jurisdiction in respect of cybercrimes and regulate the powers to investigate cybercrimes.

It also makes provision for mutual assistance in respect of the investigation of cybercrime.

Committee chairperson Shahidabibi Shaikh said the Bill provides for the establishment of a designated point of contact.

It also provides for the proof of certain facts by sworn affidavits and imposes obligations to report cybercrimes.

ALSO READ | Cybercriminals change tack in SA, use more ransomware during lockdown

The Bill provides for capacity building and allows government to enter into agreements with foreign states to promote measures aimed at preventing cybercrime.

Such agreements would also enhance the mitigation and investigation of cybercrimes.

Issues

Shaikh said there were amendments to the Bill, most notably that of the tone of the Bill's language.

She said the committee agreed to alter the tone of the Bill to reflect non-binary language, as required by considerations of gender-neutrality, equality, dignity and identity.

Shaikh said the committee agreed to the restructuring of clause 16 of the Bill to specifically "reflect the impact of the considerations" in criminalising the disclosure of messages containing intimate images.

Shaikh said the police and National Prosecuting Authority have also admitted to training and capacity shortages.

These issues would be addressed, she said.

"It is worthwhile to note, that once the Bill is enacted, it will be the first non-binary Bill in South Africa. It also serves South Africa with a legislative framework to address cybercrimes which is of utmost importance given the evolving nature of cybercrimes. It will further protect women, children in the cyberspace arena and criminalise the actions of those seeking to exploit them," she said.

The Bill will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his accession.

Related Links
Wild West Web: The return of the scam
City of Joburg shuts down all systems after cyber attack demanding bitcoin ransom
Jessie Duarte opens case after communication devices 'hacked'
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaparliamentcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
25% - 700 votes
Yes, more than one person
23% - 668 votes
No I don't
52% - 1488 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(+1.62)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(+1.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.08)
Gold
1763.27
(-1.13)
Silver
17.91
(-1.45)
Platinum
813.00
(-1.39)
Brent Crude
41.60
(-1.39)
Palladium
1899.00
(-0.96)
All Share
53813.72
(-1.01)
Top 40
49609.12
(-1.13)
Financial 15
9995.25
(-0.38)
Industrial 25
75324.22
(-0.21)
Resource 10
49995.27
(-2.53)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo