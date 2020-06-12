34m ago

add bookmark

Cyclist dies after being dragged down Joburg road by 'drunken' BMW driver

Riaan Grobler
The accident scene in Fourways where a cyclist was struck by a BMW.
The accident scene in Fourways where a cyclist was struck by a BMW.
Facebook/I Love Fourways
  • A cyclist was struck by a BMW on a Johannesburg pavement and dragged down the road. 
  • He died of his injuries about 40 minutes later. 
  • The driver of the BMW has been arrested for drunken driving and culpable homicide. 

A cyclist who was on a pavement in front of a complex in Fourways, Johannesburg, has died after he was struck by a BMW and dragged down the road. 

The incident happened on Uranium Road in Witkoppen, Fourways, in front of the Ambar Downs residential complex on Thursday just after 13:00. 

Emer-G-Med paramedics were the first to arrive on the scene.

According to its chief operating officer Jurgen Kotze, its team was alerted by members of the public that a cyclist had been involved in a "significant accident". 

"A 37-year-old man was riding his mountain bike on the pavement and a BMW came around the corner and the driver lost control and struck the cyclist. Our team found the man lying on his back still trapped under the car. He was alive but in a bad condition. We despatched our acute critical retrieval team to assist, but the man was declared dead on the scene about 40 minutes later." 

READ | Friends mourn cyclist who was killed in hit-and-run on Good Friday

According to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), the driver of the BMW has been arrested for drunken driving and culpable homicide. 

Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed the incident to News24, saying the cyclist and a pedestrian saw the BMW speed toward them. 

"The pedestrian managed to jump out of the way but the cyclist unfortunately couldn't get out of the way in time. He was run over and dragged down the road. 

"The driver of the BMW was arrested and charged at the Douglasdale police station for culpable homicide and drunken driving." 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but a resident of the complex said he was reportedly married and had two children. 

Related Links
Jozini horror crash: Truck driver to be charged with drunk driving, culpable homicide
Woman, 72, killed by an alleged drunk driver cautioned youth about driving while drunk
Lockdown: Spike in murder rate since alcohol sales ban lifted - Bheki Cele
Read more on:
johannesburgcrimeaccidents
Lottery
One person bags R252k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7167 votes
Cricket
12% - 2049 votes
Soccer
23% - 3993 votes
Golf
7% - 1216 votes
Other
15% - 2591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun 2020

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun 2020

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(+0.83)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(+0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.33)
Gold
1735.64
(+0.52)
Silver
17.67
(+0.34)
Platinum
825.00
(+3.25)
Brent Crude
38.32
(-7.62)
Palladium
1943.50
(+2.15)
All Share
53425.29
(+0.24)
Top 40
49062.70
(+0.35)
Financial 15
10675.95
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72889.96
(+0.12)
Resource 10
49494.82
(+0.65)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo