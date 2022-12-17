1h ago

Cyclist killed, another injured after being knocked down by alleged drunk driver in Potchefstroom

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
One cyclist died and another has been admitted to hospital after an alleged drunk driver knocked them over in Potchefstroom.
One cyclist died and another has been admitted to hospital after an alleged drunk driver knocked them over in Potchefstroom.
Photo: SAPS
  • A 66-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly knocked over two cyclists.
  • The man was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • One of the cyclists died, while the other was rushed to hospital.

A cyclist has been killed and another injured after they were knocked down by a suspected drunk driver in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

The cyclists were on Forsman Street when a white bakkie crashed into them and drove off.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said officers had successfully traced the bakkie shortly after receiving the report, just as the suspect was arriving at his home. 

"At the accident scene in Forsman Street, two victims were allegedly found, of which one was certified dead by the Emergency and Medical Rescue Services paramedics," Myburgh added.

The second cyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition. 

The 66-year-old suspect was immediately arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a drug with a narcotic effect, culpable homicide, and failing to stop after an accident.

He is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Monday.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena warned motorists to refrain from drinking and driving.

Kwena said the police and other law enforcement agencies would not hesitate to enforce the National Road Traffic Act to ensure that those who transgressed the law were dealt with.


