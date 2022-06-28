2h ago

Cyclist killed during high speed chase by alleged hijackers fleeing fatal shootout

Lisalee Solomons
Two suspects and a cyclist died during a high-speed chase on the N12 in Mpumalanga.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Three people have been killed during a high-speed chase on the N12 in Mpumalanga.
  • Four suspects attempted to hijack two people on the off-ramp in Etwatwa on Monday.
  • Private security guards in the vicinity noticed the incident and went to assist. 

A shootout between four suspected hijackers and security guards on the N12 left two suspects dead in Etwatwa, Mpumalanga on Monday.

Mpumalanga police said the victims were travelling on the N12 towards Witbank after purchasing goods in Springs when they were pulled over by the four suspects in a silver Toyota Corolla.

"Private security guards in close vicinity noticed the incident that was unfolding and attended to the scene. On arrival, a shootout ensued between the security and the suspects where two suspects were reportedly shot and killed," added police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Police said the other two suspects fled the scene in the Toyota with the security guards in hot pursuit.

"It is further said that the suspects hit a cyclist near Sundra as they were fleeing to evade arrest. Unfortunately, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries. After crashing, the suspects then abandoned the vehicle and disappeared into nearby bushes," said Mohlala.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the Sundra Police.

Two unlicensed firearms were recovered.

Preliminary investigations revealed the Toyota was reported stolen in February 2022 in Kempton Park and was fitted with false number plates.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

Police are urging anyone with information that may assist in arresting the suspects to contact Detective Captain Linky Olckers on 082 370 0921 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Members of the public can also send information via the MySAPS App.

Read more on:
etwatwampumalangacrime and courts
