Cydna substation suffers yet another blow, parts of Johannesburg still without power

City Power said on Tuesday night that the Cydna substation experienced yet another breakdown, leaving scores of residents without power.

The power utility said an 11 kV feeder board flashed and suspected that overloading was the cause.

On Wednesday morning, it said power was fully restored but residents reported that electricity had not been restored in some parts of the city.

Some residents have been without power since Sunday.

Affected areas include Melrose Arch, Athol, Winston Ridge, Houghton, Norwood, Oaklands, parts of Inanda, parts of Illovo and surroundings.

The power outage comes after the Inanda distributor from Cydna tripped on Saturday due to multiple cable faults.



