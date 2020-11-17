4m ago

Cyril Ramaphosa and US president-elect Joe Biden discuss strengthening ties

Lwandile Bhengu
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and US president-elect Joe Biden were on a call on Tuesday evening and discussed ties between the two nations.  
  • Biden is set to take office in January 2021 after beating Donald Trump at the polls. 
  • Ramaphosa said he was hopeful of the relationship between the US and Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hopeful of a strong relationship between the US and Africa following his call with president-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, the Presidency said Ramaphosa and Biden discussed ways to strengthen relations to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden, who is set to take office in January 2021, has been vocal about his plans to strengthen diplomatic ties between the US and other countries. 

"President Ramaphosa said he looked forward to a strong partnership at a bilateral level, and between the United States and the continent of Africa. President-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris have identified Africa as a major player in international affairs and in the advancement of multilateralism," said the Presidency.

The pair also spoke about Biden's visit to South Africa during apartheid.

The Presidency added:

The leaders recalled a visit to South Africa by president-elect Biden during the dark days of apartheid, where Mr Biden demonstrated his commitment to human rights and dignity for all South Africans. President-elect Biden expressed his admiration for what the democratic South Africa has achieved.


