1h ago

add bookmark

Cyril Ramaphosa defends Sahpra against political attacks, 'intimidation'

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation had a heavy political undertone, when he sent a veiled message to EFF leader Julius Malema.
  • Ramaphosa defended the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, which has come under fire from the EFF.
  • The red berets want the authority to approve Covid-19 vaccines from China and Russia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a veiled message for EFF leader Julius Malema when he came to the defence of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), which has been under pressure from the red berets to approve Covid-19 vaccines from China and Russia.

In his address to the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa announced a litany of Covid-19 lockdown regulations as he moved South Africa to an adjusted Alert Level 4 lockdown, from Monday until 11 July.

Part of his address had a heavy political undertone, when he defended the independence of the Sahpra.

READ | IN FULL: 'We're in the grip of a devastating wave' - Ramaphosa's dire warning as SA moves to Level 4

"Throughout this pandemic, our national response has been led by dedicated medical professionals, healthcare workers and scientists. We owe them all a debt of gratitude for their professionalism and their dedication. It is therefore extremely distressing when political leaders launch personal attacks against such people for doing the job they have been assigned to do," the president said.

He added:

We must remember that Sahpra is an independent regulator that focuses only on scientific evidence to ensure safety, quality and efficacy in the interest of public health. Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation or political influence so that when vaccines are approved, the public can be confident that the vaccines are safe, of good quality and will work.

The EFF has been hammering the government to approve the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia and the Sinovac jab from China. They have demanded that Sahpra's board chairperson be removed with immediate effect.

But Sahpra CEO, Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, made it abundantly clear the health body would do its job without being "influenced or swayed" by anybody or anything, except science.

Last week, the EFF's patience ran out and on Friday, thousands of members marched to the Sahpra offices in Pretoria to demand that the drug regulator authorise the use of the jabs. Marchers did not practise social distancing, and many protesters were not wearing masks.

READ | Lockdown: Ramaphosa places the country under alert Level 4

On Sunday night EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted: "When they want to hypnotise us, they use Mandela name."

In a statement, the party said: "The EFF will therefore not comply to the dictates of Ramaphosa and will continue with our political programmes and mobilisation because as things stand, there are by-elections on the 30th of June and local government elections on 27 October."

The statement continued: 

We will not allow dictatorial lockdowns of Ramaphosa to prevent us from preparing our branches, members and we will not stop in convincing as many people as possible that the current government must be removed from power.
A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters holds a
A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters holds a placard during their march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority offices in Pretoria.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the blame for impending job losses should be placed at the door of Ramaphosa.

"South Africans are being battered by the third wave with less than 1% of the population fully vaccinated. Not one single Covax vaccine has been administered. To think Ramaphosa was planning to rely solely on Covax vaccines. Ramaphosa and his government have had a year to secure an adequate supply of vaccines to protect South African lives and livelihoods from this virus – a year to plan a speedy, efficient rollout programme," he said.

READ HERE | Sahpra 'should not be forced to bow to political pressure' - acting health minister

Steenhuisen said having spent 15 months in various levels of lockdown, South Africans should at least be able to expect universal access to life-saving medical treatment.

"But he and his government have failed to build healthcare capacity to be able to accommodate all in need, and failed to build track and trace capacity to isolate the virus and break chains of transmission," he said.

In a statement, Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said businesses that were negatively affected needed relief.

He said:

This relief needs to come from not only the Unemployment Insurance Fund, but also in the form of tax and rates holidays, loan and premium payment holidays from bank and insurance companies. Failure to provide relief is to condemn workers to job and wage losses, and businesses to total collapse. The South African government and the financial sector must do more to provide solidarity to workers and the economy.

The FF Plus said the ANC-led government should take responsibility for increased Covid-19 infections.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effsahpracyril ramaphosasouth africacoronaviruspoliticshealthlockdown
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
29% - 1418 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
71% - 3456 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.25
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,783.56
+0.1%
Silver
26.18
+0.3%
Palladium
2,648.65
+0.5%
Platinum
1,114.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
60,125
-0.0%
All Share
66,111
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,282
+0.3%
Industrial 25
86,560
+0.2%
Financial 15
12,910
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

2h ago

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun 2021

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun 2021

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo