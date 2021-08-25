Cyril Ramaphosa using step-aside rule to fight factional battles, court hears

Ace Magashule's advocate has argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa used the party's step-aside rule to fight factional battles.

He said the processes used to suspend his client were flawed and weren't followed correctly.

He also argued that Jessie Duarte was not authorised to effect his suspension.

Fighting tooth and nail to have his suspension lifted, embattled ANC secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule has argued, via his lawyer, that President Cyril Ramaphosa is using the ANC's step-aside rule to fight factional battles within the party.

The rule states that any party members accused of criminal activity should step aside.

Magashule is appealing a judgment of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, which found that his suspension was lawful.

Arguing the appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, submitted that Ramaphosa has reshuffled executives in his Cabinet who were step-aside "candidates".

To reshuffle executives who were charged with corruption raises questions over whether the rule is being implemented in a factional manner, the court heard.

He once again pointed out that the requirements of the ANC rule were not met by deputy secretary-general (DSG), Jessie Duarte, and the ANC's national working committee (NWC).

Mpofu argued that Duarte was not authorised to and did not have the jurisdiction to effect his suspension. He said there was no basis upon which the suspension could be justified.

"We don't have evidence of the NWC giving the necessary instruction to the SG. Then the DSG herself must exercise discretion. She didn't.

"It says in her own letter the discretion was exercised by the NWC. The DSG was not authorised in any event."





Duarte was only appointed to act as the SG on 10 May 2021 - days after he was suspended, he submitted.

Mpofu also submitted that Ramaphosa's testimony before the Zondo Commission was proof that the president himself turned a blind eye to corruption during his tenure as the deputy president.

"He is guilty of corruption. Because he said he was aware of it," Mpofu said.

