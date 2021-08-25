21m ago

add bookmark

Cyril Ramaphosa using step-aside rule to fight factional battles, court hears

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule's advocate, Dali Mpofu SC, has told the Supreme Court of Appeal that President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled executives who were step-aside "candidates".
Ace Magashule's advocate, Dali Mpofu SC, has told the Supreme Court of Appeal that President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled executives who were step-aside "candidates".
Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • Ace Magashule's advocate has argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa used the party's step-aside rule to fight factional battles.
  • He said the processes used to suspend his client were flawed and weren't followed correctly.
  • He also argued that Jessie Duarte was not authorised to effect his suspension. 

Fighting tooth and nail to have his suspension lifted, embattled ANC secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule has argued, via his lawyer, that President Cyril Ramaphosa is using the ANC's step-aside rule to fight factional battles within the party.

The rule states that any party members accused of criminal activity should step aside.

Magashule is appealing a judgment of the Gauteng High Court  in Johannesburg, which found that his suspension was lawful.

Arguing the appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, submitted that Ramaphosa has reshuffled executives in his Cabinet who were step-aside "candidates". 

To reshuffle executives who were charged with corruption raises questions over whether the rule is being implemented in a factional manner, the court heard.

He once again pointed out that the requirements of the ANC rule were not met by deputy secretary-general (DSG), Jessie Duarte, and the ANC's national working committee (NWC).

Mpofu argued that Duarte was not authorised to and did not have the jurisdiction to effect his suspension. He said there was no basis upon which the suspension could be justified.

READ HERE | Ace takes on the NPA

"We don't have evidence of the NWC giving the necessary instruction to the SG. Then the DSG herself must exercise discretion. She didn't.

"It says in her own letter the discretion was exercised by the NWC. The DSG was not authorised in any event."


Duarte was only appointed to act as the SG on 10 May 2021 - days after he was suspended, he submitted.

Mpofu also submitted that Ramaphosa's testimony before the Zondo Commission was proof that the president himself turned a blind eye to corruption during his tenure as the deputy president.

"He is guilty of corruption. Because he said he was aware of it," Mpofu said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulecyril ramaphosapoliticscourt
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 3203 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 5130 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.97
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.52
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.57
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,792.94
-0.6%
Silver
23.74
-0.5%
Palladium
2,452.00
-0.9%
Platinum
996.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
71.05
+3.4%
Top 40
61,103
-0.1%
All Share
67,349
-0.2%
Resource 10
66,634
-0.7%
Industrial 25
84,187
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,168
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo