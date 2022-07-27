DA, ActionSA at loggerheads in coalition talks that could unseat ANC in KwaDukuza

ActionSA and the DA have reached an impasse in coalition talks, with both parties blaming the other for selfish behaviour and not putting the community of KwaDukuza first.

ActionSA says it will go ahead with its coalition and attempt to unseat the mayor after the ANC failed to achieve more than 50% in the KwaDukuza Municipality in the last elections.

The DA accused ActionSA of practising cadre deployment and interference in budget processes, an accusation it labelled as outrageous.

The DA and ActionSA are at loggerheads over setting up a pivotal coalition government in the KwaDukuza Municipality in Durban that would effectively remove the ANC from power.

A war of words erupted on Monday between the two parties when the DA accused ActionSA of cadre deployment and making illegal demands during coalition talks.

ActionSA hit back on Tuesday, saying the DA needed to put personal grievances aside and work with smaller minority parties to oust the ruling ANC.

Both urged the other to put the community of KwaDukuza first.

The ANC attained less than 50% of the vote in the last local government elections, leaving the door open to a coalition government in the area that could swing power away from the ruling party for the first time in South Africa's democracy.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont declared the Independent Alliance and African Independent Congress as its coalition partners in the municipality.

He said the coalition was joined in spirit by the IFP, ACDP and ATM, all of whom, he added, had to undertake legislature commitments.

The DA alleged the three parties "chose not to attend the press conference and support ActionSA's public statements", saying ActionSA continued to support an influential role for the EFF.

DA allegations

In a statement on Monday, DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson said there were "several fundamentally untenable and potentially illegal demands made by ActionSA" during coalition talks.

"Their demands were, in fact, so problematic that the coalition government would not have been a real alternative to the ANC, because practices like cadre deployment and interference in budget processes would have continued unabated."

DA notes ActionSA’s media briefing that confirms their support for the EFF and cadre deployment. pic.twitter.com/2AsGalquKm — Dean Macpherson (@DeanMacpherson) July 26, 2022

He added that the DA, with other parties, dedicated "many hours over the past three weeks" to talks on the formation of a new coalition government in the municipality.

On Monday, during discussions on the draft coalition agreement, Macpherson said ActionSA "insisted on the inclusion of a clause that would compel selection panels to report to an unelected political party committee".

"This proposal mirrors the ANC cadre deployment policy that was recently described as unconstitutional and illegal by the Zondo Commission, and which the DA is seeking to abolish through a court application."

He accused ActionSA of trying to create a political budget steering committee "designed to politically manipulate the budget-making process in KwaDukuza".

He said:

There is no provision in law for unelected politicians to interfere in a legally defined budget process, and the DA therefore also rejected this outrageous attempt by ActionSA to execute state capture in KwaDukuza Municipality.

Macpherson said in addition to "proposing cadre deployment and budget interference", Action SA was "determined to collaborate with their partners in the EFF", something on which the DA would not negotiate.

He added ActionSA "prematurely" tabled a motion of no confidence in the current council mayor, deputy mayor and speaker "without first finalising a coalition agreement that includes individuals identified as the new mayor, deputy mayor, and speaker".

"Why would the DA frustrate talks like this?The reality, it would seem is that they do not want to remove the ANC in KwaDukuza, so as to avoid a large multi-party coalition.They're puttin residents last, party politics first." - @ME_Beaumont Watch: https://t.co/4voaoqo0bK — ActionSA (@Action4SA) July 26, 2022

With no government in place, the ANC provincial government would have the perfect excuse to place KwaDukuza under administration, Macpherson said.

"As we have previously seen in Tshwane, where the ANC ate R4.5 billion in a period of only seven months while the municipality was under provincial administration, ASA's plan will be an unmitigated disaster for KwaDukuza."

ActionSA hits back

Beaumont denounced the cadre deployment claims, saying the DA was misrepresenting facts.

"ActionSA required the multiparty coalition to be consulted on the appointment of senior managers in crucial positions [eg head: electricity].

"These appointments are made in council by councillors and are strategic to the change that must be delivered by a coalition government. Without the support of a majority in council, these appointments cannot be made.

He said:

This necessitates meaningful consultation to reach consensus. Service delivery performance can only start to improve with the right skills and experience at the top of each department. This is not cadre deployment, this is good governance.

He said ActionSA had requested the annual budgeting process should receive input from the coalition "in accordance with the provisions of the Municipal Systems Act and supporting legislation".



"The budget process decides how hundreds of millions of rand are spent and is inherently a political process that must reflect the political direction arising from elections.

"Without input from the new coalition, wasteful expenditure - like the millions spent on VIP protection, conferences, travel and catering - cannot be redirected to priorities like infrastructure and reliable services.

"The DA bizarrely characterised this as state capture, but it is how change is delivered when the ANC is removed."

Beaumont said the DA's coalition had just 26 members, but 30 were required for a majority.

He added the coalition parties intended to bring a motion of no confidence to "effectively remove the ANC" from KwaDukuza on Thursday.

"The opportunity to replace the ANC with an opposition-led coalition government remains before us, and this group of political parties will not be deterred.

"On Thursday, ActionSA will table our motions of no confidence to effectively remove the ANC from KwaDukuza. We believe that every party stands ready to support this motion, except the ANC and perhaps the DA."



