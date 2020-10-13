DA announces leadership candidates

The DA has announced its candidates for the elective conference at the end of the month.

John Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli are the only candidates for the party leadership.

Helen Zille will square off against Mike Moriarty for the influential position of chairperson of the federal council.

On Tuesday, DA federal congress presiding officers, MPs Greg Krumbock and Desiree van der Walt, announced candidates nominated to stand for election at the DA elective Federal Congress on 31 October and 1 November.

There weren't any hats thrown into the ring at the last minute for the party's top spot when nominations closed on Saturday, with Steenhuisen and Ntuli the only candidates after John Moodey dropped out of the race and left the party last month.

Ivan Meyer stands uncontested as the federal chairperson, as does Dion George as federal finance chairperson and deputy chairpersons of the federal council James Masango and Thomas Walters.

Anton Bredell, Annelie Lotriet, Regiloe Nt'sekhe and Jacques Smalle will be contesting for the three positions of deputy federal chairpersons.

"The DA looks forward to a robust and successful federal congress as we demonstrate a clear commitment to internal democracy in our party, despite the limitations of the current pandemic," read Krumbock and Van der Walt's joint press release.

They said the preparation for the congress was proceeding at full steam and progressing to plan.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the DA had to reimagine the format of our federal congress and chose to proceed virtually, with delegates attending congress from their homes and also from a variety of venues being made available nationwide. This approach ensures that the congress is extremely accessible to all delegates, from all communities."