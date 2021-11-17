DA approaches High Court after Umngeni Municipality fails to hold council meeting

The DA has approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg to urgently force its acting municipal manager to call a council meeting.

The party wants to appoint a mayor, deputy mayor and speaker in the now DA majority Umngeni Municipality council.

It accused the suspended municipal manager of political shenanigans and attempting to put the municipality under administration.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has approached the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to force the Umngeni Municipality's acting municipal manager, Sandile Buthelezi, to convene a meeting to appoint a mayor, deputy mayor and speaker, and tend to other municipal matters.



On Wednesday, the party accused Buthelezi of refusing to call a council meeting after he stated he was not the acting municipal manager, instead deferring to suspended municipal manager Thembeka Cibane.

The meeting failed to sit last Friday after Cibane - who is facing internal disciplinary processes relating to personal protective equipment fraud running into the millions - wanted to preside over it.

The DA and EFF walked out of the meeting when he refused to leave and the meeting collapsed due to a lack of quorum.

The DA is also asking the court to prevent Cibane from convening meetings and coming onto municipal property and disrupting meetings.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, its provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, said the case would be heard on Thursday morning.

"Our hope is the court will rule on this urgently by Thursday afternoon or Friday morning so that we can then have that meeting constituted and we can go forward."

ALSO READ | Tense inaugurations of Msunduzi councillors

Macpherson accused the ANC of attempting to put the municipality, which is now run with a DA majority, under administration.

He said the party would not let that happen.

"The acting municipal manager is the only person who can call a meeting because he is the only person designated by law to do so and the Municipal Structures Act makes it clear that only he can do so."

Macpherson added Buthelezi had written to the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka, asking him to "designate someone to call a council meeting".

"But those conditions for the MEC to designate someone have not been met."

He said it was clear Buthelezi was still in control because Cibane's disciplinary matter began on 2 November.

The Witness

"It was set down for four days, she attended three of those days herself and then did not attend the fourth day but her legal team did. We are clear that her disciplinary process has begun and she remains suspended.

"We seek to obtain an interdict from the court against her attending any further meetings in her attempts to collapse any such process."

READ | DA in KZN wants Cogta to intervene in uMngeni

Macpherson said the party also detailed the council resolutions which appointed Buthelezi as acting municipal manager.

DA leader Francois Rodgers accused the ANC of political foul play.

"There is nothing more than political shenanigans being carried out by the ANC. They are trying everything in their power to stop the process of appointing a DA speaker, mayor and deputy mayor. Again, this is an indication to us of just how the ANC as an organisation has been infiltrated and is being run by corrupt cadres."

News24 approached the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs for comment, but did not receive a response.