DA asks Hawks to probe Masizole Mnqasela for allegedly fraudulent travel, entertainment claims

Whistleblowers have approached the DA to report Western Cape parliament speaker Masizole Mnqasela for fraud and corruption allegations.

Evidence of the alleged fraud has been handed over to the Hawks.

The DA has also reported the matter to its Federal Legal Commission.

On Friday, the party gave the Hawks documents relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims from Mnqasela.

In statement, the DA's interim provincial leader, Tertuis Simmers, said whistleblowers approached party caucus leader Alan Winde and asked him to report the allegations.



Winde asked the whistleblowers to make formal submissions, backed by supporting evidence.

The whistleblowers submitted protected disclosures, with documentary evidence, on Wednesday.

The party said it reported the matter to the Hawks for investigation, including the documentary evidence provided in the protected disclosures.

"The DA has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, and when evidence-based allegations arise, we hold our office bearers to account, without fear or favour.

"We are proud of our record of clean government and are deeply concerned about these developments," Simmers added.

News24 has reached out to the Hawks for comment, which will be added once received.





