DA asks Parliament's speaker to reconsider urgent debate on SA's Covid-19 vaccine plan

The DA has again requested National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to consider a debate on South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination plan.

Party chief whip in the national legislature Natasha Mazzone says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's briefing on Sunday left the nation with more questions than answers.

The DA has also submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to gain more information on government's vaccination plan.

The DA is lobbying Parliament relentlessly to schedule an urgent debate on the country's Covid-19 vaccination plan.

Party chief whip in the national legislature Natasha Mazzone has again written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise requesting a debate following Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's briefing on South Africa's vaccination plan. According to the DA, the vaccination plan "has raised more questions than answers".

In December, Mazzone made a similar request as the country's Covid-19 infections soared.

Modise, however, ruled that the debate be accommodated when Parliament reconvenes in February, given that government had announced a vaccine will be available in the second quarter.

Mazzone, however, said Mkhize's briefing on Sunday did little to boost confidence.

"As we now know, the Minister of Health held a briefing where many conflicting statements were made and South Africans are now more unsure than ever as to where we stand as a nation with regards to the vaccine roll-out plan. The media briefing has confused and, quite frankly, outraged many South Africans, who now feel betrayed and let down by government. This sentiment has come from a broad spectrum of South Africans, spanning the country and political affiliations," Mazzone said.

DA MP and national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube has also submitted a PAIA application to gain more information on government's Covid-19 vaccination plan.

The application will focus, among other things, on:

The procurement process and how government intends to safeguard procurement funds against large-scale looting and corruption as seen with personal protective equipment (PPE) and other relief funds; and

The distribution mechanisms and methods of the vaccine at national, provincial and local level to ensure that there are no delays.

Mazzone said Parliament has a critical oversight role to play and cannot delay debating the matter further.

"I now also ask that you ensure that Parliament does not become constitutionally delinquent and that you call together a sitting of the National Assembly urgently to establish an ad hoc committee to oversee the roll out of the country's vaccination programme. South Africans start returning to work, school and territory education facilities if not within the week, soon thereafter. Many are already at work and we must remember our healthcare professionals and frontline workers who have on a daily basis put their lives at risk to keep us safe," she said.

Mazzone also called on Modise to allow MPs to execute "their mandates".

"We must now demand that we are allowed to execute our mandate as in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of South African. We can no longer sit back and be told the Covid Council is dealing with issues. We, too, have a responsibility and we are being stopped from ensuring that we carry that responsibility through," she said.

Modise is yet to respond to the DA's request.

