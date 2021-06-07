DA bigwig in court for attempted murder of brother-in-law

DA member Mlindi Nhanha is in hot water for allegedly firing a shot at his brother-in-law, Mxolisi Daniel.

Nhanha became violent after Daniel chased him out of his home in Alice.

It is alleged that Daniel intervened in a dispute Nhanha had with his wife in which he wife was allegedly assaulted.

A DA MP in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will know on Monday whether the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will proceed with an attempted murder case against him.

It is alleged that Mlindi Nhanha, 51, shot his brother-in-law, Mxolisi Daniel, for intervening in a dispute between him and his wife. Nhanha is also the party's spokesperson in the Eastern Cape.

Although Daniel withdrew the charges and said he and Nhanha had resolved their differences, the NPA said it would study the docket anyway and decide whether or not to proceed with the case.

Nhanha, who is out on R500 bail, is scheduled to appear in the Alice Magistrate's Court on Monday morning in connection with the incident. The NPA will announce its decision in court.

News24 asked Nhanha for comment on Monday, but the MP, who is yet to break his silence on the matter, declined to comment.

It is alleged that Nhanha allegedly assaulted his wife Vatiswa on 4 April, following an altercation, and that Daniel chased him out of the homestead.

The NPA charge sheet states that Nhanha became violent toward his brother-in-law and that he went to his car, took his firearm and fired a shot at him. However, he missed.

Nhanha left the homestead and Daniel reported the matter to police at the Alice police station.

The politician was arrested the following day and his firearm was confiscated.

