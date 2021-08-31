DA calls on Presidency to release outcome of Khusela Diko’s disciplinary process

The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to release the outcome of Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko's disciplinary process.

This comes after News24 reported that Diko had been reinstated on a warning.

The DA says that if the news is true, it will be an indictment on President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government.

DA spokesperson on the Presidency, Solly Malatsi, has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to release the outcome of the disciplinary process for Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

This comes after News24 reported on Tuesday that Diko had been reinstated on a warning.

"Following the reports of her reinstatement as the president's spokesperson, the DA calls on the Presidency to release the outcomes of the disciplinary process it instituted against Khusela Diko earlier this year.

"The Presidency confirmed in January that it had instituted disciplinary proceedings against Diko, following a recommendation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), after she had failed to disclose her financial interests in light of the Royal Bhaca Covid corruption scandal. If it is true that Diko has been reinstated, it will be an indictment on President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government," Malatsi said.

He added that such a move by the Presidency:

sends a clear message that the president is soft on those close to him who are implicated in serious allegations of impropriety.

Malatsi questioned the fact that Diko was quoted confirming the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings when the new Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, indicated that he had not been informed about the outcome.

"The minister's comments raise questions around the veracity of Diko's claims as well as transparency around the disciplinary process – if it even took place or whether it had been concluded. It is, therefore, in the public interest, considering the serious allegations of corruption in relation to public funds, that the outcomes of the disciplinary proceedings are made public," Malatsi's statement read.

The Presidency has been silent, neither confirming nor denying that Diko had been reinstated.



However, Diko told News24 that she "noted and welcomed the outcomes of the disciplinary processes undertaken by the Presidency" and added that she had only been sanctioned for failing to disclose companies she had "resigned from or were now inactive".

"I particularly welcome the affirmation in the outcomes of my long-stated position that I have not been dishonest, nor have I engaged in any corrupt activities.

"Instead, I have been appropriately sanctioned for failing to disclose companies - with no financial interests - that I had either resigned from or were inactive. I did not do any business with the state. I have accordingly done everything I can to completely remove my name wherever it appears on the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission as I have had no business interests or dealings since I joined government in March 2018," Diko said.

