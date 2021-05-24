1h ago

DA Chief Whip Daylin Mitchell appointed as Western Cape Transport MEC

Nicole McCain
  • The DA chief whip in Western Cape has become the Transport MEC.
  • Daylin Mitchell, 35, is the youngest member of Premier Alan Winde's cabinet.
  • Mitchell has served as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has appointed a new Transport and Public Works MEC.

Daylin Mitchell, 35, will become the youngest member of Winde's cabinet.

Last month, Mitchell's predecessor, Bonginkosi Madikizela, who was also the provincial leader of the DA, resigned from office. His resignation came after he was suspended from the party amid claims that he lied about his qualifications.

Mitchell is the deputy chief whip in the Western Cape legislature and the chairperson of both the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works and the Conduct Committee for Members of Parliament.

READ | Madikizela blames 'evil individuals' within the DA for qualification scandal 

"I know Daylin to be a hardworking representative who is committed to making the Western Cape a better place for all who live in it, and I am confident that he will continue to serve the people of this province with distinction in this important position. As the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works, he is already familiar with the challenges and opportunities that exist in this portfolio, and I expect him to hit the ground running," Winde said.

Winde added that a high percentage of the province's residents were under the age of 40, which prompted the appointment of a young candidate.

"There is enormous talent and energy among our youth, and their voices also need to be heard, especially when important executive decisions are being made. I am certain that Daylin will contribute to the diversity of my cabinet in this way."

Mitchell said: "It is my goal to ensure that the Department of Transport and Public Works plays an important role in delivering the strategic objectives of this provincial administration, namely, creating a safe province, where residents have jobs and live with dignity."

He added that he looked forward to working hard to ensure a safe, reliable and functional integrated passenger commuter transport system in the province.

