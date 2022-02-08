DA, coalition partners don't want a working relationship with EFF despite ActionSA push

The multiparty coalition in Gauteng's three metropolitan municipalities has raised concerns about ActionSA.

On Tuesday, t he coalition said ActionSA's insistence on a working relationship with the EFF was not possible.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said governance in the Ekurhuleni metro was on the brink of instability because of the minority coalition's refusal to work with the EFF.

The multiparty coalition governing Gauteng's three metros does not believe bringing the EFF into its coalition arrangement will help stabilise governance in the Ekurhuleni metro.

The coalition, which includes the DA, FF Plus, IFP, ACDP and Cope, has taken offence to its coalition partner ActionSA's insistence on establishing a relationship with the EFF.

On Monday, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba held a briefing to outline why the party was concerned that the Ekurhuleni metro could be on the cusp of instability.

Mashaba said the coalition numbers in the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros were enough to ensure smooth governance by the partnership.

However, ActionSA was concerned that there were not enough coalition seats in Ekurhuleni.

The DA-led government runs a minority government in Ekurhuleni with only 94 seats collectively.

Mashaba said the absence of a majority could see the coalition government in Ekurhuleni facing a tough challenge in passing its budget in May.

The former Joburg mayor said another concern was the threat of an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell's executive.

Mashaba said the only solution on the table was to talk with the EFF and come to some form of arrangement with the red berets.

The EFF could provide the coalition with enough votes in council to ensure a smooth passing of legislation, ActionSA said.

Mashaba added that the multiparty coalition had rejected talks with the EFF despite the DA asking him to talk to the EFF.

On Tuesday, the multiparty coalition raised concerns about ActionSA's briefing.

The coalition said ActionSA had long attempted to lure the EFF into coalition discussions, but other political parties had rejected this.

A dispute resolution meeting called by ActionSA had rejected the idea of talks with the EFF.

The coalition partners to some degree confirmed that ActionSA had been asked to talk to the EFF.

However, it said this was only to ascertain whether the EFF would vote with the coalition for committee chairperson positions in Johannesburg.

"The coalition oversight group reiterated that under no circumstances would the EFF be brought into our Gauteng coalition. Despite this agreement, ActionSA convened a media conference on 7 February without taking the coalition partners into its confidence. The other parties in the coalition regard this as a further attempt to pressure the coalition into admitting the EFF into our governance arrangements," the coalition partners said.

"In its attempt to bring the EFF into the governance of Johannesburg and Tshwane, ActionSA has argued that this is a way to stabilise our minority government in Ekurhuleni. The coalition does not regard this as a valid reason to compromise on bringing the EFF into government."

ActionSA on a steady recruitment drive

While ActionSA continues to argue with its coalition partners, the party is steadily recruiting former DA members.

Former DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip is expected to be announced as the newest high-profile ActionSA member.

Trollip left the DA in 2019 along with former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

A few weeks ago, former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joined ActionSA.

Mashaba said he had bold ambitions to grow the party ahead of the 2024 national elections.

