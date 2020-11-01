1h ago

add bookmark

DA congress: Rent control proposals rejected as 'attack on private property rights'

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The DA elects a new leader today.
The DA elects a new leader today.
File/News24
  • Delegates at the DA's elective congress rejected a proposal to implement rent control policies in cities the party runs.
  • Several delegates described the proposal as an attack on private property rights.
  • The resolution was proposed by Martin Meyer, DA MPL in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and close ally of leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli

A proposal to control rental prices in DA-run cities was thrown in the dustbin at the party's congress, where it was described as "so far to the left, not even the ANC or EFF ever proposed it".

Several other delegates said the proposal was an attack on property rights that could kill end up killing the sector.

On Sunday morning, delegates at the conference voted against it and the party was asked to flesh out social housing plans instead.

READ | DA rejects proposal to limit leaders serving no more than two full terms

Martin Meyer, DA MPL in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, proposed the resolution, saying that the DA recognised that cities were still plagued by the impact of apartheid spatial planning.

"Rent of properties close to economic opportunities [is] increasing at an alarming rate and this, combined with gentrification, is making it very hard for people to be able to live close to these economic opportunities," his proposal read.

Meyer proposed that in DA-run metro governments, rental for City-owned residential property should not increase by more than the property inflation rate.

The resolution also noted that 23% of South Africans spend between 11% and 20% of their income on transport, and that rental increases and gentrification made it harder for working class families to live closer to economic opportunities in the metros.

But there was fierce opposition to the proposal.

ALSO READ | DA congress: Mbali Ntuli's bruising loss on day one sets the scene for the voter announcement

DA MP Dean Macpherson said price control was illegal in terms of the Competition Act and therefore could not be entertained.

He said: 

This proposal is so far to the left that not even the ANC or EFF have ever proposed rent control. We also cannot destroy investment in the property sector, by capping people’s returns. If your rent is linked to inflation, what if inflation is 10% or 20%...does it mean property owners can increase rent by that amount. What we cannot do is prescribe to our DA government what policies they should implement.

DA MP Jan de Villiers added that rent control was destructive.

"It reduces the quantity and quality of houses available. In short, it creates artificial demand by freezing rentals, but it will kill supply as property developers are discouraged to develop. The result is the victimisation of property owners. It is an attack on private property rights," he said.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said the conundrum of adequate housing could not be addressed by such a simplistic resolution.

Delegate Carl Steenkamp added: "The proposal will create artificial rental demand and undermine property rights."

In the early morning session, delegates also affirmed several policies on job opportunities, crime, tax relief to citizens and cutting back on government expenditure.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
DA congress: Tough-talking Steenhuisen says the party is no longer adrift
DA will be SA’s shield against ‘fascist thugs’ - Mazzone
Mbali Ntuli speaks of a more inclusive DA in her last address to delegates at the federal congress
Read more on:
dada congress
Lottery
2 players scoop Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 247 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
53% - 966 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
34% - 612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73439.58
(+1.04)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo