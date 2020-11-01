DA congress: Tough-talking Steenhuisen says the party is no longer adrift

20m ago

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen shortly before addressing the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on Thursday. (Jan Gerber/News24)
  • DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the DA has not allowed adversity to throw the party off course.
  • Addressing the DA's virtual congress on Sunday, he expressed frustration with the media and commentariat.
  • He defended the party's position on non-racialism and says the party is no longer adrift. 

John Steenhuisen has painted the party he has led for the past year as one which has grown stronger in the face of adversity.

This adversity, he said, includes the Covid-19 pandemic, the governing ANC and a hostile commentariat and press.

Steenhuisen, who was the DA's interim leader, was addressing delegates at the party's virtual federal congress on Sunday morning.

"The DA has shown this year that we will not let adversity throw us off course. And this congress is no exception," he said.

He thanked party members, staff and public representatives for their efforts and said their work has been effective.

"Your work may feel thankless, and exhausting at times, but we're on the right track, and we're making progress. So stay energised and keep your eyes on the goal."

For now, that goal is next year's local government elections, he said.

"Living with the effects of our lockdown economy and society has been hard on everyone and it has been so painful to watch so many South Africans lose everything they have built."

"And it is painful to know most of this, almost all of it, was not necessary. Other than the initial three-week lockdown, to prep hospitals and source equipment back in March, the devastation of the past seven months has achieved very little.

"But there has been one silver lining to this dark cloud. If it weren't for this very challenging year, we would not have seen the very best of the DA up against the very worst of the ANC."

"Never before has the water between the DA and the ANC in government been as clear and blue and vast as it is right now."

He said during the early days of the pandemic, when the Western Cape had the highest number of cases, all eyes were on the provincial government of Alan Winde and, by extension, the party.  

"But, despite the best efforts of our opponents, including some in the media, to cast aspersions and draw dishonest conclusions, as infections rose throughout the province, the response of our Western Cape government was near faultless.  

"This becomes irrefutable as infections in the rest of the country began to catch up, and the hopeless inadequacies of the ANC were exposed for all to see.

"We may be in opposition nationally, but we often find ourselves leading the way and setting the benchmark, and that is something we should not only be proud of, but we should also use to our advantage."

Steenhuisen said they now have a year to convince voters of the "DA difference".

"Our governments are our strength. They are our biggest weapons over the next 12 months. So let's go out there and put them on full display. Let us aim to not put a foot wrong where we govern because there are plenty of people willing us to fail.

"There are plenty of people who cannot wait for the first DA misstep, so they can draw a parallel with decades of ANC misrule. We are indeed held to a higher standard and we are judged on a completely different scorecard by the commentariat who cannot seem to escape the ANC's grip on South African politics and life. Believe me, this frustrates me as much as it does you.

"But here's the thing, we can either throw our hands up and complain of our unfair treatment by the press, or we can see it as a reflection of the expectation people still have for us. The fact that the DA has been set a higher pass mark than the ANC, is a recognition of our capabilities. We must strive to live up to this standard and far more."

Credible alternative 

Steenhuisen added that, while it might be frustrating in the short term to be held to a higher standard than the ANC, in the long run, it will strengthen the DA.  

"Because it will help paint the DA as the only credible alternative. It will help us cement the claim as the only government that can and will improve the lives of South Africans."

He said their policy conference last month set them on a course to move the country form "a stagnant economy, where millions are excluded, towards one that is resilient, investor-friendly and inclusive".

"We also chose to commit to the values necessary to build this prosperous and just South Africa, and this includes the value of non-racialism.

"Yes, there was much hand-wringing when we did so. Mostly from the ANC itself, but also from those voices in the media who cannot seem to escape the toxic spell of the ruling party.

"In a series of bizarre twists of logic, they tried to paint this as a step backwards. Don't listen to them. Don't let them rewrite history and tell you that non-racialism has suddenly, in the 21st century, become a bad thing.

"Because: It's. Simply. Not. True!" he said as he made chopping motions with his right hand for emphasis.  

"A non-racial South Africa is the only South Africa worth fighting for. And it is the only way we will free people from the shackles of the past and lift them from poverty and into opportunity."

Steenhuisen said the ANC also adopted non-racialism about 30 years ago, but will today not admit doing so.

"Today, with their backs against the wall with government failures, they have turned to the last refuge of the fading liberation movement: racial nationalism and divisive identity politics. Unable to build a united country, they have retreated into the laager of race politics with all of its scapegoating and all of its blame. 

"The more they and parties like the EFF beat this drum, the bigger the temptation will be for others to follow them down this path."

He said populism won't build a strong unified nation.  

"We have to hold the centre," he said, holding a clenched fist before his chest.

"We have to strengthen the centre and we have to bring people into the centre with us. And the only way to do so is through shared values, shared ideas and a shared vision."

"Parties that speak of us and them are not the future of South Africa. Parties that are a home for one race, one language or one religion are not the future of this country."

"There is only one party of significant size that can say it speaks for all and is a home to all and that is our DA.

"We are no longer a party adrift. We no longer seek approval and affirmation by riding the prevailing winds while being blown this way and that in the process. 

"We are not a weather vane anymore, but a fixed signpost for people to follow, and you'd be amazed at how reassuring this could be for people seeking a political home."

Steenhuisen is up against Mbali Ntuli for the party leadership. Delegates voted on Saturday and the results are expected at 14:00.

