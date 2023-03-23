1h ago

DA convenes urgent meeting to discuss the future of Malusi Booi

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Malusi Booi
Malusi Booi
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images
  • The DA convened an urgent meeting to discuss the future of Malusi Booi. 
  • Booi was removed from the mayoral committee after a police raid at his offices.
  • The mayor said the City of Cape Town had a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

The fate of Cape Town councillor Malusi Booi hangs in the balance after he was removed from the mayoral committee following a police raid last week. 

The DA convened an urgent meeting after  Booi's removal on Thursday. 

The DA's Western Cape leader, Tertuis Simmers, told News24: "We respect the steps taken by the mayor of Cape Town to protect the integrity of the City and the DA, and have convened an urgent meeting of the provincial executive of the DA to discuss the possible suspension of Cllr Booi pending the outcome of the criminal investigation."

The mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said on Thursday afternoon he received an updated briefing from the police regarding its investigation and, on this basis, decided to remove Booi from his position with immediate effect.

While Councillor Booi has not been charged, the matters under investigation are, to my mind, serious enough to warrant immediate action to protect the integrity of our government.

"I have further assured the SAPS of the City's full support in the ongoing investigation," he said. 

Last week, police raided Booi's offices as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and tender irregularities.

News24 understands the police swooped on Booi's offices and took his phone, staff members' devices, as well as documents.

No one was arrested.

READ | 'If Malusi Booi is guilty he must face full might of the law', says DA leader John Steenhuisen

Hill-Lewis said: "The City has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption, and I will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance." 

In the interim, James Vos continues as the acting Mayco member for human settlements. 

The investigation into Booi and the raid are believed to be linked to the irregular awarding of tenders to certain construction companies for the building of low-cost housing, according to sources.

Last year, police arrested eight City officials in an investigation into tender fraud at the municipality.

They were accused of inflating invoices and paying service providers for construction work that was not carried out.

