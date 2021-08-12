DA councillor accused of defrauding TERS steps aside from party duties

The DA's Nora Grose has stepped aside from her duties.

The mayoral media officer said Grose has "temporarily withdrawn from political activity".

The DA confirmed that Ward 23 councillor, Nora Grose, has stepped aside from her duties.



Grose is currently out on R10 000 bail after she was accused of misappropriating City of Cape Town funds.

The DA's constituency head in Durbanville-Blaauwberg, Emma Powell, confirmed to News24 that Grose had stepped aside.

"Last week Monday, Nora wrote to the provincial executive committee noting that in the best interests of the party, she has voluntarily taken the decision to step aside from party-related activities, until such time as she has cleared her name in a court of law," said Powell.

Grose will, however, still be able to continue her duties as a ward councillor.

"Nora is a ward councillor, not a PR councillor, which means she is directly elected by the residents of Ward 23. As such, her decision to step aside from party involvement has no bearing on her role as the Ward 23 councillor," Powell added.

Grose faces charges of fraud and money laundering.

In May, the Hawks announced that she had been charged alongside Atlantis pastor, Reuben Swartz.

Swartz is the chairperson of the non-governmental organisation, the South African Religious Civic Organisation.



He is accused of fraudulently claiming R297 800 from the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) and using it for personal gain.

News24 previously reported that the church, which had been implicated in the case, had paid back some of the money to the City.

A document seen by News24 shows that the Life Changers Church in Table View paid back R54 328.06 of the R171 778 in Covid-19 food relief funds it allegedly irregularly and indirectly received from the City.

Grose did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publishing.

The City's mayoral media officer, Lyndon Khan, said Grose had only temporary withdrawn from political duties.

"Councillor Grose continues to serve as a ward councillor and has only temporarily withdrawn from political activity, until the outcome of the court case."