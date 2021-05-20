1h ago

add bookmark

DA councillor in court on money laundering charges related to food relief programme

Compiled by Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nora Grose. (Photo: Nico Waggenstroom)
Nora Grose. (Photo: Nico Waggenstroom)
  • A DA councillor has appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on fraud and money laundering charges.  
  • Nora Grose from Table View, allegedly used Temporary Employee Relief Scheme funds for personal gain along with a religious organisation.  
  • It allegedly involves R170 000 that was meant for food parcels. 

A DA City of Cape Town councillor appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on fraud and money laundering charges on Thursday. 

Nora Grose, from Table View, is accused of using Temporary Employee Relief Scheme funds for personal gain in collusion with Reuben Swartz, the chairperson of the South African Religious Civic Organisation.  

The Hawks said the R170 000 allegedly involved was meant for food parcels that were supposed to be distributed in Atlantis. The money was reportedly funnelled to a church in Table View which has links to some City officials. 

Nora Grose
Nora Grose and Mayor Dan Plato.
Food parcels, nora grose
From back right: Constance Marcus of Saamwerk non-governmental organisation (NGO), mayor Dan Plato, ward 29 councillor Cynthia Clayton, Pastor Pathi of Genesis Faith Mission, kneeling is PR councillor Allister Lightburn and front right is subcouncil chair, Nora Grose.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Grose presented herself to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team at the Atlantis police station before her court appearance.

Grose was released on R10 000 bail and is expected to appear again in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on 21 June.

Swartz was arrested in December 2020 for similar charges and released on R10 000 bail. Hani said he is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 21 May. 

The ANC caucus in the council called on Grose to step down. 

Fiona Abrahams, ANC caucus spokesperson, said: "We want answers urgently on the matter which we believe allegedly pertains to Covid-19 relief funds. We also want to know what steps have been taken to hold implicated parties to account. These relief funds were meant for the poor, and we are aggrieved by these allegations."

Nora Grose.
Nora Grose.

The caucus also called for more information on how the mayor's relief fund was being used.

Good party's Brett Herron welcomed the development.

"Residents should know what role DA councillors played in identifying recipients of humanitarian funding and how much money is presently under investigation," Herron said.

"They should know how much money has been abused for party purposes in similar circumstances. And they should know what steps the DA and/or City is taking to prevent further abuse and hold implicated people to account."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
BREAKING | Cape Town DA councillor hands herself over to cops in Covid-19 relief scandal
Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly misusing donations meant for Covid-19 food parcels
NGO director arrested for allegedly stealing Covid-19 relief money meant for employees
Read more on:
dacape townwestern capecorruptionpoliticsgovernance
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1917 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
17% - 7485 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
78% - 34319 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

8h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

8h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
14.07
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.86
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,870.45
+0.1%
Silver
27.77
+0.1%
Palladium
2,872.52
+0.0%
Platinum
1,207.05
+1.1%
Brent Crude
66.66
-3.0%
Top 40
60,046
+0.5%
All Share
66,101
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,492
-0.3%
Industrial 25
83,746
+1.0%
Financial 15
12,671
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo