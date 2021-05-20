DA councillor in court on money laundering charges related to food relief programme

A DA councillor has appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on fraud and money laundering charges.

Nora Grose from Table View, allegedly used Temporary Employee Relief Scheme funds for personal gain along with a religious organisation.

It allegedly involves R170 000 that was meant for food parcels.

A DA City of Cape Town councillor appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on fraud and money laundering charges on Thursday.

Nora Grose, from Table View, is accused of using Temporary Employee Relief Scheme funds for personal gain in collusion with Reuben Swartz, the chairperson of the South African Religious Civic Organisation.

The Hawks said the R170 000 allegedly involved was meant for food parcels that were supposed to be distributed in Atlantis. The money was reportedly funnelled to a church in Table View which has links to some City officials.

Photo: Murphy Roberts

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Grose presented herself to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team at the Atlantis police station before her court appearance.

Grose was released on R10 000 bail and is expected to appear again in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on 21 June.

Swartz was arrested in December 2020 for similar charges and released on R10 000 bail. Hani said he is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 21 May. The ANC caucus in the council called on Grose to step down.

Fiona Abrahams, ANC caucus spokesperson, said: "We want answers urgently on the matter which we believe allegedly pertains to Covid-19 relief funds. We also want to know what steps have been taken to hold implicated parties to account. These relief funds were meant for the poor, and we are aggrieved by these allegations."

Netwerk24

The caucus also called for more information on how the mayor's relief fund was being used.

Good party's Brett Herron welcomed the development.

"Residents should know what role DA councillors played in identifying recipients of humanitarian funding and how much money is presently under investigation," Herron said.

"They should know how much money has been abused for party purposes in similar circumstances. And they should know what steps the DA and/or City is taking to prevent further abuse and hold implicated people to account."