DA demands answers on SANDF deployment to Mozambique after soldier killed in ambush

The DA is demanding answers from Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, following the death of an SANDF soldier in Mozambique.

Tebogo Edwin Radebe died on Monday during an ambush by armed insurgents in Mozambique.

Radabe's remains were returned to South African on Thursday morning.

The DA says uncertainty about the continued deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to Mozambique poses a threat to the army.

The opposition party has demanded answers from Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise about how long SANDF soldiers will be deployed to Mozambique's volatile Cabo Delgado.

On Monday, 31-year-old SANDF soldier Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe was killed in an ambush by insurgents in the east of Chai Village in Cabo Delgado. He was part of the army's special forces.

A total of 1 500 SANDF members form part of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in Mozambique.

The SA government sent soldiers to the area in July, following calls from the Mozambique government, which has struggled to curb violence in the region.

Thousands of residents have fled because of the violence. The root of the volatility stems from the area's rich gas resources, which has led to a jihadist rise.

The DA said on Thursday that the SADC mission in Mozambique and the deployment of SANDF members pointed to a lack of preparedness on the part of SADC.

It called for proper funding and deployment to ensure the safety of troops in the region.

The DA said:

SADC and the South African government must take full responsibility for the death of, and injuries to, our soldiers. The DA has warned against a half-baked military commitment where funding by SADC has not been confirmed. This is a war against ISIL (jihadists) in Cabo Delgado, and SADC must either accept this and properly prepare and support the troops thus deployed - or get our soldiers out of the war zones.

The party wants Modise to outline how long SANDF members will be deployed as well as the funding needed.

"This incident could further have been avoided if proper air-strike support was provided, which it appears might not have been the case. This is where the lethal Rooivalk attack helicopters and 4th-generation Gripen fighter aircraft should've been on standby, to provide air support and to destroy the enemy. Minister Modise must therefore also provide information on how adequate land, air and maritime prime mission equipment will be secured."

Soldier's remains returned

Meanwhile, Modise was part of a delegation that received Radebe's remains on Thursday in a ceremony held at the Waterkloof Airforce base in Pretoria.

Soldiers carried his coffin, wrapped in the South African fag, out of an SANDF aircraft.

Radebe is originally from Paul Roux in the Free State. He was part of the SANDF in Limpopo.

A date has not yet been set for his funeral.

