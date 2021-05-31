DA, EFF slam slow pace of vaccine rollout after stricter lockdown rules announced

The DA says vaccines, not more regulations, are needed to curb the Covid-19 third wave.

The EFF criticised government's slow vaccine rollout.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new lockdown regulations on Sunday.

The DA has criticised the move to adjusted Level 2 restrictions, saying the country needs vaccines, not more regulations.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the move to Level 2, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, was inevitable "with the sluggish rollout of the vaccine".

By Sunday, 968 319 vaccine doses had been administered.

"This means that the target of vaccinating 40 million people by year-end is unattainable. This is a dismal performance considering how the first and second wave of infections and subsequent lockdowns cost so many lives and livelihoods. This pace of vaccination will certainly lock the country in perpetual lockdowns for months to come," said Gwarube.

Level 2 will see the curfew starting at 23:00 and ending at 04:00. Indoor gatherings have been reduced from 250 to 100, and outdoor events will now accommodate 250 people instead of 500, or 50% of their capacity if the venue is too small.

Gwarube said:

The earlier curfew, permits for workers and closure of non-essential establishments by 22:00 will do nothing in the long-term fight against Covid-19. While we welcome the restriction on large gatherings, vaccines are needed urgently to stem the bleeding of the South African economy.





The EFF also lashed out at the government for its slow vaccine rollout.

In a statement, the EFF said: "In light of the utter failure of this government to vaccinate even a million people in the space of over a year, stricter lockdown conditions are the only reasonable measure to protect human life.

"The embarrassing and pathetic pace of vaccination in South Africa, coupled with rampant corruption and lack of pharmaceutical capacity in this country, means we will be in a permanent back and forth in restriction levels of lockdown. There is no verifiable indication that South Africa will ever conduct mass-scale vaccinations, and Cyril Ramaphosa continues to make empty assertions of millions of vaccine doses that have been secured, yet never materialise."

The EFF added its concern over local elections, set to taken place in October.

"[The EFF is] concerned about how the government of the day plans to conduct free, fair and safe Local Government Elections, when the months predating the elections that were foolishly declared for the 27th of October 2021 are characterised by restrictions on gatherings. We want to make it categorically clear that there is no election that is free and fair where political parties and the general populous are restricted at the level of campaigning and interaction," the party said.

The DA also criticised the president for an "inability to take action" against Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize, pending an investigation into his involvement in the health department's contract to Digital Vibes.

Digital Vibes officials, who reportedly had ties to Mkhize, were paid millions to do work that the department's communications department could have done itself, Daily Maverick reportedly last week.

"The DA has repeatedly called for an efficient vaccine rollout programme for the past year. The pandemic has exposed and exacerbated South Africa's social and economic challenges and we simply cannot afford any further restrictions. Only a proper vaccine rollout programme will put an end to the continuous upsurge in Covid cases in South Africa. Failure to do so is condemning South Africans to further devastation and economic ruin," said Gwarube.

