1h ago

add bookmark

DA, EFF slam slow pace of vaccine rollout after stricter lockdown rules announced

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The DA says vaccines, not more regulations, are needed to curb the Covid-19 third wave.
  • The EFF criticised government's slow vaccine rollout.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new lockdown regulations on Sunday.

The DA has criticised the move to adjusted Level 2 restrictions, saying the country needs vaccines, not more regulations.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the move to Level 2, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, was inevitable "with the sluggish rollout of the vaccine".

By Sunday, 968 319 vaccine doses had been administered.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

"This means that the target of vaccinating 40 million people by year-end is unattainable. This is a dismal performance considering how the first and second wave of infections and subsequent lockdowns cost so many lives and livelihoods. This pace of vaccination will certainly lock the country in perpetual lockdowns for months to come," said Gwarube.

Level 2 will see the curfew starting at 23:00 and ending at 04:00. Indoor gatherings have been reduced from 250 to 100, and outdoor events will now accommodate 250 people instead of 500, or 50% of their capacity if the venue is too small. 

Gwarube said:

The earlier curfew, permits for workers and closure of non-essential establishments by 22:00 will do nothing in the long-term fight against Covid-19. While we welcome the restriction on large gatherings, vaccines are needed urgently to stem the bleeding of the South African economy.


The EFF also lashed out at the government for its slow vaccine rollout.

In a statement, the EFF said: "In light of the utter failure of this government to vaccinate even a million people in the space of over a year, stricter lockdown conditions are the only reasonable measure to protect human life.

"The embarrassing and pathetic pace of vaccination in South Africa, coupled with rampant corruption and lack of pharmaceutical capacity in this country, means we will be in a permanent back and forth in restriction levels of lockdown. There is no verifiable indication that South Africa will ever conduct mass-scale vaccinations, and Cyril Ramaphosa continues to make empty assertions of millions of vaccine doses that have been secured, yet never materialise."

The EFF added its concern over local elections, set to taken place in October.

"[The EFF is] concerned about how the government of the day plans to conduct free, fair and safe Local Government Elections, when the months predating the elections that were foolishly declared for the 27th of October 2021 are characterised by restrictions on gatherings. We want to make it categorically clear that there is no election that is free and fair where political parties and the general populous are restricted at the level of campaigning and interaction," the party said.

The DA also criticised the president for an "inability to take action" against Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize, pending an investigation into his involvement in the health department's contract to Digital Vibes.

Digital Vibes officials, who reportedly had ties to Mkhize, were paid millions to do work that the department's communications department could have done itself, Daily Maverick reportedly last week.

"The DA has repeatedly called for an efficient vaccine rollout programme for the past year. The pandemic has exposed and exacerbated South Africa's social and economic challenges and we simply cannot afford any further restrictions. Only a proper vaccine rollout programme will put an end to the continuous upsurge in Covid cases in South Africa. Failure to do so is condemning South Africans to further devastation and economic ruin," said Gwarube.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daeffzweli mkhizecyril ramaphosavaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 7881 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.75
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.50
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,904.71
+0.0%
Silver
27.94
+0.1%
Palladium
2,845.00
+0.6%
Platinum
1,189.99
+0.5%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,727
+0.6%
All Share
68,009
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,471
+1.8%
Industrial 25
87,123
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,429
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo