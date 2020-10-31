59m ago

add bookmark

DA elective conference: Who supports who?

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Much has been made of the DA's elective conference where John Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli are contesting for the party's top leadership position.
Much has been made of the DA's elective conference where John Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli are contesting for the party's top leadership position.
News24/File
  • John Steenhuisen has the support of seven of the nine provincial leaders, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.
  • Mbali Ntuli has the support of youth leader Luyolo Mphiti, KZN provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango and high-profile Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana.
  • The winner will be announced on Sunday.

While some undecided DA federal congress delegates would have received phone calls lobbying their support in the leadership battle between John Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli, several high-profile DA members have already made it very clear who they support.

Interim and parliamentary leader, Steenhuisen, had public endorsements from seven of the nine provincial leaders – Mpumalanga's Jane Sithole, Limpopo's Jacques Smalle, North West's Joe McGluwa, the Northern Cape's Andrew Louw, the Western Cape's Bonginkosi Madikizela and the Eastern Cape's Nqaba Bhanga.

KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango has publicly endorsed Ntuli. Ntuli also has the public support of some of her colleagues in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, like MPL Martin Meyer.

Incidentally, both candidates will be in KwaZulu-Natal, their home province, over the weekend. While it is expected to be a stronghold for Ntuli – who has done much activist work to grow the party in the province. The Steenhuisen camp, however, feels this is anything but a done deal.

Outgoing Free State leader Patricia Kopane hasn't made a public endorsement.

In the party structures, federal chairperson Ivan Meyer (who stands unopposed in the election) pledged his support for Steenhuisen, while youth leader Luyolo Mphithi endorsed Ntuli.

Meyer is also an MEC in the Western Cape, where Premier Alan Winde also publicly endorsed Steenhuisen, as did Cape Town mayor Dan Plato and several other high-profile public representatives from the province.

With the lion's share of the delegates – about 700 out of the 2 000 – coming from the Western Cape, solid support from this province is key to become party leader, and those the Steenhuisen camp like their chances.

Steenhuisen has been an MP since 2011 and was chief whip from 2014 until last year, when he was unanimously elected parliamentary leader after Mmusi Maimane's dramatic exit from the party.

READ HERE | Moving towards conservatism: The DA's date with destiny

It is thus no surprise that he has the support of several MPs, including chief whip Natasha Mazzone, Bax Nodada, Mat Cuthbert, Tsepo Mhlongo and Andrew Whitfield, who is also the Eastern Cape's provincial chair.

Some MPs also publicly backed Ntuli, like Hlanganani Gumbi, Haniff Hoosen and Nomsa Marchesi.

Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana, who stood against Steenhuisen for the interim leader position last November, also expressed his support for Ntuli.  

Delegates will start voting at 11:15 and the winner will be announced on Sunday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
ANALYSIS | DA leadership battle: What a Steenhuisen or Ntuli win could mean for Parliament
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
DA concludes its first internal virtual debate ahead of leadership congress
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisenmbali ntulipoliticsfederal conference
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 168 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 707 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 437 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73439.58
(+1.04)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo